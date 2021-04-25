Coming off a rare loss, the Athens Bulldogs made sure there wouldn't be a losing streak.
Athens scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning, leading to a 17-7 win over Parkerburg South.
The Bulldogs suffered a close 3-2 loss to Wellston on Friday, but had no such drama on Saturday.
While Parkersburg South did get to within 12-7 after a five-run fourth, Athens answered with two runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth to end the game.
The Bulldogs (15-4) honored their lone senior in Abby Holley before the game, and she responded by getting the win inside the pitching circle.
Holley worked three innings for the Bulldogs, with Olivia Banks pitching the final two innings to close the door on Parkersburg South.
Banks also did plenty at the plate, hitting a grand slam home run to give Athens a 9-0 lead in the first inning.
The first six runners of the game reached base and scored for Athens, with nine of the first 10 reaching and scoring.
Kendra Hammonds scored the final run of the first inning on a wild pitch.
South never got Banks out on the day, as she walked three times and scored three runs.
Hammonds had two doubles, doing 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. Abbi Ervin was 2 for 4 with a double, run and four RBIs. Kateyanne Walburn also hit a double and triple, going 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Olivia Kaiser was 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs.
Bailee Toadvine and Autumn Hembree each had two hits and three runs scored, with Hembree also driving in two runs and hitting a triple.
Ashleigh James had a single, RBI and run.
