The Athens Bulldogs were in control in the latest Tri-Valley Conference girls' golf meet.
Athens posted a program-record score of 180, cruising to the top spot in Monday's league meet, held at the Ohio University Golf Course.
The Bulldogs were well ahead of second-place Waterford's score of 199.
Athens had five individuals in the top 10. Helen Liu was second overall individually, and led the Bulldogs with a score of 43.
Maddie Whiting and Lisa Liu were tied for third overall in the field, each posting rounds of 44.
Olivia Kaiser made up Athens' team score with a score of 49. That was good for eighth overall in the field.
Athens' Regan Bobo was also part of a three-way tie for ninth with a 50.
Grace Corrigan also shot a 57 for Athens, which is 32-9 in TVC play.
Waterford had the medalist for the round, as Leah Ryan finished with a score of 41. Parker Powers was fifth with a 46, while Madi Hiener was tied for ninth (50) for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats are 38-3 on the season.
Federal Hocking finished third with a team score of 221 to improve to 30-11.
Addison Jackson was part of the three-way tie for ninth to lead the Lancers with a round of 50.
She was followed on her team by Makyla Walker (54), Mia Basim (58), Emma Wilson (59) and Sheridan Boyd (64).
Wellston (28-13) was fourth with a team score of 225, led by Sarah Shea (53), Kenzie Coulter (56), Kimmi Aubrey (58) and Hallie Shea (58).
Alexander (15-26) had a team score of 240, led by Elyse Atha (57), Alexis Bellville (58), Monica Thompson (61) and Hannah Williams (64).
Vinton County (17-24) was sixth with a team score of 243, led by Jaya Booth (47), Olivia Schroeder (63), Maddie Cain (66), Kellie Collins (67), Rylee McNichols (67) and Lyssa Binz (68).
Meigs was led by Lorena Kennedy's 53.
