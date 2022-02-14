WATERFORD — With seven individual champions, the Athens Bulldogs rolled to a third consecutive Tri-Valley Conference wrestling championship.
The league meet was held on Saturday in Waterford.
The Bulldogs scored 215 points, comfortably ahead of second-place River Valley (170 points).
Trimble was third with 76 points, followed by Waterford (fourth, 74 points), Alexander (fifth, 59), Nelsonville-York (sixth, 45), Eastern (seventh, 38), Meigs (eighth, 35), Vinton County (ninth, 32), South Gallia (10th, 17.5), Wellston (11th, 11) and Federal Hocking.
Athens' Leo Martin (106 pounds), Leo Riley (113 pounds), Tristin Haas (120 pounds), Adam Porterfield (126 pounds), Luke Kaiser (132 pounds), Aristotle Arthur (138 pounds) and Zavier Campsey (157 pounds) won their weight classes.
Athens also had three second-place finisher, as it advanced a wrestler to the finals in 10 of the 14 weight classes.
Athens Isaiah Roberts (150 pounds), Orrin Fitzmaurice (190 pounds) and Braxton Springer (215 pounds) finished second in their weight class.
Athens' Achilles Arthur (144 pounds), David Farmer (165 pounds) and Braylon Bacon (285 pounds) came in fourth place to score points for the Bulldogs.
Trimble's Tabor Lackey was named the Most Valuable Wrestler of the tournament after claiming the 175-pound championship.
Lackey, who has more than 150 career victories, won his final match by pinning River Valley's Nathan Brown in 2:47.
Trimble also had a second-place finisher at 144 pounds in Montrayel Christy.
Trimble's Will Sharp (138 pounds), Brayden Markin (150 pounds) and Coltin Ward (190 pounds) came in third place for the Tomcats.
Alexander's Tanner Allen (106 pounds) and Camron Oberholzer (165 pounds) came in second place in their weight classes.
Alexander's Dallas Shafer was third at 285 pounds, while Braiden Tuttle (190 pounds) and Addam Eblin (215 pounds) gave the Spartans a pair of fourth-place finishers.
Nelsonville-York's Dominic Doak was second at 132 pounds. Gavin Richards gave the Buckeyes a third-place finisher at 157 pounds.
Brianna Phillips (106 pounds) and Karl Warren (175 pounds) also came in fourth place for Nelsonville-York.
