The Bulldogs broke new ground in Friday’s 33-28 win at Vinton County.
Athens won a game thanks to its defense.
The Bulldogs notched a critical fourth-down stop inside their own 10-yard line in McArthur to preserve a five-point lead. In a do-or-die spot, Athens got the stop and got the win.
“I think it’s important,” said Athens head coach Nathan White. “That came down to toughness and a willingness to stay in there and battle.”
Athens (2-3, 2-0 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) had had issues finding defensive stops — at any spot on the field, in any quarter — for most of the season. The Bulldogs are allowing 27.4 points per game, and dropped one-possession games in close losses as they opened the season at 0-2.
“I think our guys were happier we won the game that way,” White said. “It’s different than getting a late score. We had to make a play, and we did.”
Senior Nate Trainer, normally a defensive back, was credited by White with making the big hit on the biggest play of the night. With Vinton County electing to slug it out with a pair of tight ends and a straight-ahead approach, Athens slid Trainer up in the defense. In a lot of situations, Trainer was lined up as a defensive end.
The move paid off. Trainer, who has been dazzling and efficient as a receiver this season, had career-highs of 10 catches and 174 yards against VC. But it was the late stop that made the night a winning one for Athens.
“He had as good a game on offense and defense as I’ve seen a kid have here in a few years,” White said.
“Just gutsy. We asked him to get up in the mix,” the coach continued. “It’s not something we’ve asked him to do a lot, or something he’s done before, but he accepted it and did a great job in there.”
Athens will need all the toughness, and a willingness to mix it up, it can muster again this week. The Bulldogs will host Logan (1-4) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Rutter Field, and the Chieftains are better than their record indicates.
Oh you, again?
Athens and Logan used to be among the best rivalry games for either side, but that changed when Athens left the Southeastern Ohio Athletic League more than a decade ago for the TVC.
Friday’s clash will be the 93rd all-time meeting between the two programs, and Logan leads the all-time series by a 51-36-5 count. Athens, however, has won the last two games — 21-14 at Logan in 2018, and 21-3 vs. the Chieftains in 2017.
Logan’s 31-30 home win over the Bulldogs in 2016 reminded Athens that the Route 33 grudge match was still very much intact. Athens’ win in 2017 snapped a 14-game losing skid against the Chiefs.
Nowadays, the Bulldogs would likely count Nelsonville-York and/or Alexander as the biggest rivalry games on the schedule. But the Chieftains remain up there, and that’s because of the competitive nature of the game since the series resumed a few years ago.
“(The rivalry) certainly isn’t what it once was,” White said. “But it’s been renewed a little bit though.
“I don’t think it has much to do with the old one, but it’s because of the battles we’ve had in the last five years,” he continued. “When you know your opponent is tough and physical, and it’s going to be a four-quarter battle, it just becomes a rivalry.”
Logan is 1-4, but it’s come against a good schedule and with a couple near misses mixed in. The Chieftains snapped a program-worst 11-game losing skid in week five with a road win on Thursday night at Chillicothe. Before that, Logan lost at Tri-Valley (35-7), to visiting Teays Valley (10-7), at Jackson (28-7), and against visiting Sheridan (14-7). The record of those four teams is a combined 16-4.
Athens, whose opponents are a combined 19-6 this year, can emphasize. Where defense, and getting stops, has been the issue for the Bulldogs, it’s been the inverse for Logan. The Chieftains are scoring just 9.2 points per game, but giving up just 18.8 points per contest.
“They haven’t scored much, but they haven’t given up much either,” White said.
Returning starting senior quarterback Braeden Spatar leads the offense with 286 passing yards (on 60.8 percent completions) and 350 rushing yards. Junior RB Caden McCarty has scratched out 437 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
But it’s up front where the Chieftains hope to standout. Four seniors dot the offensive line, and the defensive front is littered with veterans as well in seniors Nick Anderson (21 tackles, 2.0 sacks), and Josh Chapin (32 tackles, 5.0 TFL) and junior Henry Pierce (35 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks.
The Bulldogs just saw Vinton County try to ground-and-pound them for four quarters. White believes more of the same is coming from Logan.
“Without a doubt. I know it sounds like a broken record, but we have to match their physicality on both sides of the ball,” White said. “And we got to take advantage of offensive opportunities when we have them because they’re really good on defense.”
Athens is scoring 26.8 points per game, and the offense has looked good with dynamic junior QB Joey Moore blossoming in his first year as a starter. Moore is the team’s leading rusher, and is completing 62.8 percent of his throws. Moore has already passed for 1,204 yards this season with 14 touchdowns against four interceptions.
It’s the last non-conference game of the year for Athens, and it offers a chance for a three-game winning streak. It’s not a TVC bout, but even White — an Athens graduate who battled the Chieftains every year as a Bulldog — admits this is a big swing game for his team.
“3-3 is a whole lot better than 2-4,” he said. “This is a big one.”
Stat pack
— Senior flanker Nate Trainer is on track for a monster season as a pass catcher for the Bulldogs. At the season’s halfway points, Trainer has notched 35 receptions for 522 yards with four touchdowns. Trainer should eclipse last season’s career highs (46-619, 6 TDs) and is averaging seven catches and more than 100 yards receiving per week. Trainer could become Athens’ first 1,000-yard receiver since the glory years from 2012-2014.
— Opponents have consistently tried to attack the Athens defense on the ground this season. Besides averaging 5.3 yards per carry, opponents have averaged 43 rushing attempts, for 228 rushing yards, per game this season against Athens.
— Athens has continued to eschew a traditional running game most of the season. QB Joey Moore is the team’s leading rusher (377 yards, 4 TDs) and has the vast majority of the team’s carries. Moore has 93 carries through five games; the next highest on the Athens’ list is senior flanker Corbin Stalder with 19 carries for 136 yards.
