Outside, it’s a cold night in a relatively deserted Athens. Not much different than any other mid- to late-December night after thousands of Ohio University students have left town for a bit following the fall semester finals week.
But inside the Cat’s Corner — a remodeled bar on West Union — it’s as hot and colorful as a Sunday sermon in an old wooden church in the middle of June.
And the congregation has come to bear witness, and listen, and be moved by, the gospel of Joe Burrow.
It’s Heisman Trophy night but there’s not an ounce of drama in the place. The patrons know what’s coming. They came for the celebration, the camaraderie, the chance to bask with others who are drawing the same kind of fulfillment from the announcement that comes across the dozens of TVs in the place like the voice of God.
“The winner of the 2019 Heisman Trophy is,” the voice intones. “Joe Burrow.”
Hands go in the air, some waving the cardboard fans imprinted with a cartoon version of the Athens High School graduate, best college quarterback in the country and new favorite ‘son’ of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Everyone yells. Eyes go wide.
It happened. They all knew it was coming, and the announcement still rolled across the establishment like a tidal wave. They knew it was coming, but that didn’t make it any less sweet.
“Even more proud,” said Ken Kastely, like most of the crowd a long-time Athens resident if not a lifer. “It’ll be there forever.
“It’s never happened before and I don’t image it’ll happen again. But it happened.”
The bar was packed, but if you were looking for a Joe Burrow-Heisman watch party on Saturday night, you had plenty of options. Several bars on or near Court Street in uptown Athens made the pitch in the days leading up to the game.
If you were lucky, you might even have received an invite to Sam Smathers’ garage for the occasion. It sits within throwing distance of the end zone at Rutter Field where Burrow became a football star, and where so many first noticed Athens’ most famous graduate.
But here, in the Cat’s Corner, it was a labor of love for General Manager Matt Stevens. He bustled throughout the night, running here and there clad in a purple-and-gold No. 9 t-shirt, to make sure his customers were having everything they needed.
At one point, before the hour-long ceremony began, one customer harangued Stevens about the jukebox being shut off.
“Are you on crack? We got a Heisman Trophy ceremony tonight,” came Stevens’ exasperated reply.
It was hiccup on a night that few there will forget. Stevens said the bar, still less than two years old in its current incarnation, was the favorite establishment of Joe’s parents, Jimmy and Robin. Burrow’s former high school teammates, Adam and Ryan Luehrman, were on hand. Many of the customers tonight had been there before.
It was Joe Burrow’s night, and Stevens wasn’t simply trying to cash in.
“We try to take care of the locals, and the students and the coaches at the university too for that matter,” Stevens said. “But tonight wasn’t for the bar.
“Tonight was for everyone who patronizes at the bar.”
And those patrons were relishing the chance to soak up every second, together, of Joe Burrow’s biggest night as a football player.
Here is Anna Smith, who now lives in Columbus, but who had children that went to Athens High School (just like Burrow) a few years ago. She came with a group of eight or so, and was enjoying every second. She even posed for ‘kissing’ pictures with the giant Burrow cutout heads that decorated the walls.
“Well, I’m from here and I know how much it means to everybody,” she said, clad — like most everyone else, in purple-and-gold. “I wanted to get out and feel it with people, to mix in and share it with others who feel the same way.”
At another table Joe Carbone was nestled in with another group of friends. Carbone is an Ohio graduate, played on the 1970 College World Series team at Ohio, and later coached the Bobcats for 24 years on the diamond.
He never coached Joe Burrow, but knew his dad from when their days overlapped in the Ohio Athletic Department. A week ago he was perched in a deer stand and had scheduled a weekend getaway with his wife. His departure from Ohio wasn’t as graceful as either side would have liked, and he hasn’t been a regular in Athens.
Still, when asked to deliver a bushelful of LSU gear for the night, he obliged and promised to make amends to his wife.
“I’m here to help celebrate what may be the greatest (sports) announcement or achievement in the history of Southern Ohio,” Carbone said. “I was invited to help celebrate and I’m going to do just that.”
Mingling throughout the bar is Ron Ricketts, who coached Joe Burrow in middle school basketball and later at Athens High School as a varsity assistant. He’s telling stories, and showing off a betting slip that will net him a cool $3,000 in a few minutes when Burrow is named the Heisman winner. He got 150-to-1 odds on Burrow winning back in the summer.
Ricketts will tell you how Burrow won a game in eighth grade with a ‘one-man press’ and that in middle school Burrow’s group lost just one game.
“The should’ve fired me for losing that one,” he jokes.
On the other side of the bar is Mary Diles and her son John. Mary Diles is 90 years old. She paid rapt attention to the televisions throughout the ceremony, and shushed loud talkers whenever Burrow appeared on the screen.
John Diles said there was never a thought about not bringing Mary to the party. Mary is animated when watching Joe Burrow, in the stands or on the TV.
“She sits and screams at the TV when Joey’s on there. She had to be here,” John Diles explains. “He’s one of us, and we weren’t going to miss it.”
The announcement was made, and the crowd erupted. Then Joe Burrow got up to give his acceptance speech, and just like that — without Mary’s shushing — the crowd grew silent.
There were ‘awwws’ and some sniffles throughout the room as Joe Burrow struggled to speak given the emotion of the moment. Then Burrow turned it up a notch.
“I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County who go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school,” Burrow told the world.
“You guys can be up here too.”
During a pause at the completion of the speech, the room was still quiet. There were wet eyes, with smiles, across many faces. In the hush, one loud, full-chested declaration snapped the room awake.
“That’s some cool (expletive) right there,” a man bellowed. “That’s a (expletive) Athens County boy by god!”
It was the speech, and the pride it fueled, that had everyone on the edge of tears.
“Awesome,” said Joe Hanning, wearing a camouflaged ball cap and an LSU t-shirt. “I have to admit when he was talking it brought a little bit of a tear to my eye.”
Forget a tear, said Hanning’s daughter Courtney. She works at Gigi’s Country Kitchen, now The Plains most famous eating establishment, and was at Athens HS during Burrow’s run with the Bulldogs.
“No, there were real tears, real crying,” she said.
“I just feel so happy. He’s impacted so many people,” Courtney Hanning continued. “I just think he probably doesn’t still understand how many people he’s inspired and how much people look up to him and what he does and how he represents all of us.”
And that’s why the love and the pride came shining through on Saturday night. They all came to celebrate, not the best football player in the country but rather one of their own.
They were all packed in a bar in December to remember and tell stories and celebrate Joe Burrow. They were there because Joe Burrow was, and is, one of them. And Burrow, as evidenced by his comments on Saturday, hasn’t forgotten that.
Athens’ claim of and devotion to Burrow is real and honest and complete. It’s there because Burrow did the same thing for them.
It was Joe Burrow’s night, but everyone felt the same.
Proud.
