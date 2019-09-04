Note: This story appears in the Wednesday, Sept. 4 newspaper on Page A6.
Athens High School is set to induct a new class into its athletic Hall of Fame.
Ryan Adams, Terry Frost, Sarah Ann Gaskell and Erin Perry Spires will be honored in a Hall of Fame induction banquet on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the high school. Light refreshments begin the event, and the induction ceremony will take place at 7 p.m.
The quartet will then be honored on Friday during halftime of the Bulldogs’ game against the Jackson Ironmen.
Terry Frost “Frosty” graduated from Athens High School in 1964 where he lettered in football and track. He married Edna Starkey Frost in 1965. Their daughter is Jennifer Frost-Coon who is married to Steve Coon. “Frosty” has one grand-daughter, Bailee Coon-Wiseman who is married to Heath Wiseman. He also has a grand-son, Benjamin Coon.
Terry is a Vietnam Veteran who served from 1968-1969 — Army Americal Division. He retired in 1994 with the Athens City Police Dept at the rank of Lieutenant.
Frosty has been involved with Athens High Football Program for 40 years assisting both players and coaches. He is a founding member of Athens Bulldog Blitz which supports all Athens High Football players. He is involved with the Disabled Veterans of the Outdoors and also Civil War re-enactment for 20 years as retired Major in SVR — Sons of Veterans Reserve, a life member of American Legion and Past President of Athens County Shrine Club. His true passion has always been to help all Athens Football players to achieve their true potential.
Terry Frost “Frosty” will be presented by Dan Abdella.
Ryan Adams
Ryan Adams is a 1990 graduate of Athens High School. During his time as an athlete at Athens High School, he participated in football, track and the weight lifting club. As a football player on the 1989 squad, he contributed to the Bulldogs win over Logan in the final game of the season that clinched the first SEOAL title since 1971. Ryan was voted the League MVP and SE District POY in both ’88 and ’89, as well as All-State in ’89. Ryan was also named All-American honorable mention by a national publication, BFS (Bigger Faster Stronger) for 1989-90. He was also a member of the National Honor Society, Pep Club and Varsity “A”.
Upon graduation, Ryan received a football scholarship to attend Ohio University. While at OU, he earned a Varsity Letter during his sophomore year and made the Academic All-MAC team. Ryan was selected to be the President of the Sports Sciences Club and was the Top Graduate in Sports Industry and completed minors in Business and Psychology in 1994. In 1995, he finished a Master’s Degree in Athletic Administration and taught Recreation classes through the School of Recreation and Sports Sciences. This experience is what prompted him to become a Physical Education teacher and was hired by Athens City Schools in 1996.
As a Football Coach at Athens, Coach Adams was an assistant coach under Matt McPhail, Rob Weinfurtner and Les Champlin before becoming the Head Coach in 2007 through 2018. During his tenure, the team won 96 games in 12 seasons, won six TVC Championships, participated in 13 Playoff games that included playing in the 2014 Division III State Finals and was named Division III Coach of the Year two times.
Coach Ryan Adams still lives and teaches in Athens with his wife Debra (Class of ’90) of 20 years and their two children; Evan (Class of ’19) and Emelia (Class of ’21).
Ryan Adams will be presented by Kris Kostival.
Erin Perry Spires graduated from Athens High School in 2000. She is the daughter of Keith Perry of Athens, Ohio and Cathy Duke of Logan, Ohio. She has two brothers, Tony (Keely) Perry of Pataska and Andy (Lindsey) Perry of Logan, Ohio. She went to Marietta College where she graduated with an early childhood degree in 2004. While in college at Marietta College, she played four years of volleyball. She received many awards during her volleyball career at Marietta College including honorable mention OAC twice and 2nd team All-OAC during her senior year. She is still the record-holder for most career assists at Marietta College. After graduating from college, she began teaching at Union Furnace Elementary in the Logan-Hocking School District in 2004. She has been teaching at Union Furnace for the last 15 years. In 2007, she married Lance Spires (AHS class of 2002). They have two daughters, Halle (9) and Harper (7).
Erin Perry Spires will be presented by Christy Daugherty Ritterbeck.
Sarah Ann Gaskell
Sarah Ann Gaskell is a 2006 graduate of the Athens High School. During her time at AHS, she was awarded 12 varsity letters in five different sports (soccer-4, basketball-3, softball-2, track and field-2, and swimming-1) and won Female Athlete of the Year her senior year. She received numerous awards and honors such as being the team captain, league MVP, all league, all academic, all district, and all state in her various sports. Additionally, she was on soccer and basketball teams that advanced to districts and regionals and threw discus for 6th place in the state track and field meet in 2006.
After high school, Sarah attended Ohio University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology with a minor in Sociology in 2010. Her next academic adventure took her to Penn State University where she earned a Master of Education degree in Counselor Education in 2017. After working briefly as a counselor, she decided to return to her studies at Ohio University where she is currently pursuing her PhD in Higher Education and Student Affairs, with aspirations of working in higher education administration.
Many friends and family got Sarah to where she is today, including her father, James Gaskell; mother, Barbara Gaskell; sister, Susan Merryman (AHS class of 1984) and family; and brother, David Gaskell and family. She is also supported by her many friends that she has met through AAU basketball and many clubs and associations.
Sarah Ann Gaskell will be presented by David Weber.
— Information courtesy of Athens High School
