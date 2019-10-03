The Athens Bulldogs are currently experiencing the best run of success in the history of their football program.
The current Bulldogs host Logan on Friday, and a win would move the team back to .500 and have them in line for another winning record.
Athens hasn’t had a losing record since going 4-6 in 2008 and hasn’t had a non-winning record since going 5-5 in 2010. The Bulldogs’ peak success came when they combined for a 47-5 overall record from the 2011 through 2014 seasons.
When the 2011 team posted the first 10-0 regular season in program history, it brought to light Athens’ last team to post a perfect season.
That squad will return to Athens on Friday and will be honored during pregame festivities at R. Basil Rutter Field.
Th 1965 Bulldogs finished 9-0 in the regular season and were champions of the Southeastern Ohio Athletic League.
The ‘65 Bulldogs powered past their competition with a stingy defense, and some of the most successful gridiron stars in the history of the program.
Dick Adams, Todd Snyder, Randy Harkins, Bruce Higgins and Don McInturf all received either all-league, all-district or all-Ohio honors. It was the first of four SEOAL championships for head coach Don Eskey.
Athens outscored the competition 288-28 that season, posting five shutouts. The only thing that kept the team from going 10-0 was the fact that only nine games were on the schedule.
Adams was a halfback/linebacker who was eventually named the Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Year while playing in Oxford at Miami.
Snyder went on to play for the hometown Ohio University Bobcats, and was an Associated Press All-American selection as a receiver on Ohio’s 1968 MAC championship team.
Adams and Snyder each had a stint in the NFL, but it was Harkins who was a first-team All-Ohio selection. He went onto to play at Notre Dame.
Sophomores Greg Hull and Dave Green were also members of that ‘65 team, and both also eventually played for the Bobcats. Green was good enough to be drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 1972.
It’s no wonder the ‘65 team ushered in a successful era of Athens football. The SEOAL crown that year was the first for Athens since 1949, and it was the first outright title since 1946.
Athens would also go on to win outright SEOAL titles in 1966 and 1968, also sharing the top spot with Ironton in 1971.
In an era where there was no postseason — the Ohio High School Athletic Association didn’t begin playoff football until 1972 — winning the league and going undefeated in the regular season was the main goal for teams to play for.
The Bulldogs of ‘65 were able to accomplish that by knocking off their rivals from Logan. The Chieftains had perfect runs through the SEOAL in 1963 and 1964, but Athens put an end to that with an 18-8 victory in the season finale.
The Bulldogs had their perfect season, 46 years before head coach Ryan Adams would leave the ‘11 team to the flawless 10-0 regular season.
Now 54 years later, 20 members of that SEOAL championship team are expected to be back on Rutter Field before another installment of Athens’ rivalry matchup with Logan.
The team will also gather at Larry’s Dawg House on Thursday, before heading to the high school to take a picture with the SEOAL championship trophy.
