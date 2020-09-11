The Athens Bulldogs and Meigs Marauders are familiar opponents on the golf course, and they continued to push each other on Thursday.
The Meigs' golf team held its Senior Night as it hosted Athens in a dual meet.
The Marauders posted an impressive team score of 179. Athens beat its previous school record by three strokes, posting a team score of 200.
Meigs was led by Caitlin Cotterill (40), Kylee Robinson (44), Olivia Haggy (46) and Shelby Whaley (49).
Athens also had strong contributions, led by Lisa Liu. She posted a round of 47.
Regan Bobo followed for the Bulldogs with a score of 49. Olivia Kaiser and Emily Emmerson each finished with rounds of 52.
