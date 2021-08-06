JACKSON — The Athens girls' golf team started the season in grand fashion.
Athens set a new school record by posting a team score of 194 on Thursday as it opened the 2021 season.
The Bulldogs competed against Wellston at the Franklin Valley Golf Course.
Athens won with a team score of 194. The Bulldogs are beginning their eighth season in girls' golf, and it's the first time they've broken 200.
Athens lowered its previous school record a number of times in 2020, finally settling at an even 200. The Bulldogs beat that mark by six strokes on Thursday.
Lisa Liu led the way for Athens with a score of 43. Helen Liu followed closely with a 44.
Maddie Whiting followed with a score of 49. Olivia Kaiser, Regan Bobo and Mary-Paige Alost were also a part of Athens' winning team as the 2021-22 sports season is underway.
Athens opens Tri-Valley Conference play on Monday at 12 p.m. at the Athens Country Club. The Bulldogs will compete in the Waterford Invitational on Wednesday before returning to Franklin Valley on Thursday for the season's second TVC match.
