LANCASTER — The Athens Attack split a twin bill at Lancaster on Saturday afternoon.
Athens was able to earn a 5-2 victory, while Lancaster Post 11 took a 12-3 win.
Athens' record stands at 3-1 on the summer season.
Athens rallied for all five runs in the top of the sixth inning for its game one victory.
Lancaster led 1-0 before Athens put up a five-run inning.
Peyton Gail hit a three-run double during the decisive inning. It was one of three doubles for Gail, who was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Jack Cornwell and Reece Wallace also had RBIs in the win. Carson Baker collected two hits. Cornwell and Nate Trainer each drew two walks.
Cornwell got the start and pitched four innings. He allowed only a first-inning run on four hits and four strikeouts.
Eli Kennedy pitched two scoreless innings of relieve and was the winning pitcher. He allowed a run on a hit and a walk, striking out one.
Trainer pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.
Athens led 1-0 before Lancaster scored seven runs in the bottom of the second in Post 11's game two win. Athens got to within 7-3 before Lancaster scored five in the bottom of the fourth.
Gail, Trainer and Aiden Kostival each had two hits. Each of Trainer and Gail's hits were doubles. Rece Lonas and Kennedy each hit singles.
Preston Hayes started and pitched two innings, allowing five earned runs on six hits. Wallace pitched the final two innings, giving up five earned runs.
