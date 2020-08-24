The Athens tennis team split a pair of matches last week.

Athens dropped a 4-1 decision to Chillicothe on Wednesday before downing Vinton County 4-1 on Thursday.

Against the Cavaliers, Athens picked up a singles win thanks to the racket of Anna Chen. She defeated Abby Sims-Clark 6-4, 6-4.

Rachel Strickland, a sophomore lost by forfeit after a tough three-set marathon against Chillicothe’s Maddie Schafer. Senior Isabella Tan played Sydney Wissler and lost in three sets, 0-6, 6-3, 4-6.

In first doubles, Senior Charlotte Cutright and Junior Audrey Tompkins were defeated the Cavalier team of Abby Pendell and Liliavanna, 0-6, 3-6.

In second doubles, senior Avery Marrs and junior Xan Jordan took a loss from Asia Penn and Brittany Wright, 0-6, 0-6.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a winning day against the Vikings. Chen again was a victor, defeating Jailyn Smith, 6-4, 6-0.

Athens sophomore Rachel Strickland defeated junior Acacia Pack, 6-2, 6-2.

Athens senior Isabella Tan also earned a singles win, beating her opponent senior Lydia Lenegar 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Athens senior Charlotte Cutright and junior Audrey Tompkins were defeated by Vinton County juniors Rylee Ousley and Rylee Sprague, 0-6, 0-6.

In the second doubles match, senior Avery Marrs and junior Alexandra Jordan defeated Viking juniors Brynn Steele and Emily Rutherford, 7-5, 6-2.

Athens hosts Logan on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., and travels to Wheelersburg on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Load comments