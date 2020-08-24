The Athens tennis team split a pair of matches last week.
Athens dropped a 4-1 decision to Chillicothe on Wednesday before downing Vinton County 4-1 on Thursday.
Against the Cavaliers, Athens picked up a singles win thanks to the racket of Anna Chen. She defeated Abby Sims-Clark 6-4, 6-4.
Rachel Strickland, a sophomore lost by forfeit after a tough three-set marathon against Chillicothe’s Maddie Schafer. Senior Isabella Tan played Sydney Wissler and lost in three sets, 0-6, 6-3, 4-6.
In first doubles, Senior Charlotte Cutright and Junior Audrey Tompkins were defeated the Cavalier team of Abby Pendell and Liliavanna, 0-6, 3-6.
In second doubles, senior Avery Marrs and junior Xan Jordan took a loss from Asia Penn and Brittany Wright, 0-6, 0-6.
The Bulldogs enjoyed a winning day against the Vikings. Chen again was a victor, defeating Jailyn Smith, 6-4, 6-0.
Athens sophomore Rachel Strickland defeated junior Acacia Pack, 6-2, 6-2.
Athens senior Isabella Tan also earned a singles win, beating her opponent senior Lydia Lenegar 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Athens senior Charlotte Cutright and junior Audrey Tompkins were defeated by Vinton County juniors Rylee Ousley and Rylee Sprague, 0-6, 0-6.
In the second doubles match, senior Avery Marrs and junior Alexandra Jordan defeated Viking juniors Brynn Steele and Emily Rutherford, 7-5, 6-2.
Athens hosts Logan on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., and travels to Wheelersburg on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.