The Athens Bulldogs scored a doubleheader split of visiting Central Crossing on Saturday at Rannow Field.
Athens won the first game 3-0 before dropping the second game, 14-1.
The Bulldogs' record stands at 8-3 overall.
Athens scratched out the win in the opening game despite only recording two hits.
Athens scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, and Cameron Niese took it from there on the mound.
He pitched a complete game shutout, holding Central Crossing to four singles and three walks. He pitched around two errors in the field, striking out seven. He threw 110 pitches, 70 for strikes.
Derrick Welsh gave Niese and the Bulldogs all the offense they needed with a solo home run. Will Matters had Athens' second hit and RBI.
Peyton Gail and Levi Neal also scored runs for Athens, each drawing a walk.
The Bulldogs took advantage of five Central Cross walks and three errors. Jackson Phillips took the loss after pitching all six innings of two-hit ball. He struck out eight, and only one of Athens' runs were earned.
Angel Abreu had two of Central Crossing's hits, both singles.
Central Crossing scored three runs in the top of the first inning of the second game, adding a run in the second and six in the third for a 10-1 lead. It added four in the top of the fifth.
Athens again had just two hits, with Niese hitting a double and Jake Goldsberry a single. Landon Wheatley had an RBI, with Niese scoring Athens' run.
Richard White had three of Central Crossing's 13 hits, while Chance Woods scored three runs.
Abreu pitched a complete game in the win, striking out nine and walking two.
Will Ginder took the loss for Athens after pitching two innings and giving up seven runs, four earned, on seven hits.
Neal, Welsh and Jude Wakeman all pitched out of the bullpen.
The Bulldogs were hurt by five errors, as only six of Central Crossing's runs were earned.
Athens 2, Vinton County 1
It was a matchup of pitching aces, but Landon Wheatley stole the show.
Wheatley delivered a game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh inning, leading Athens to a 2-1 victory over the Vinton County Vikings on Friday at Rannow Field.
The result lifts Athens' record to 7-2 overall, and 5-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division. Vinton County falls to 4-6 overall and 3-2 in league play.
Wheatley, a sophomore, is the Bulldogs' No. 9 hitter and he came through in the clutch. Tied at 1-1, his single on a 3-1 count scored Levi Neal for the winning run.
The hit made a winner out of pitcher Will Matters. He worked all seven innings for Athens, throwing 89 pitches, with 66 being strikes.
Matters allowed only an unearned run, while striking out seven. He walked one and gave up five hits.
The Bulldogs were able to pin a loss on Vinton County ace Zach Bartoe. He pitched into the seventh inning, giving up two runs with only one being earned. Athens had four hits against him, drawing two walks.
Bartoe struck out nine.
Athens led 1-0 after the third inning, with Derrick Welsh scoring a run.
The Vikings answered in the top of the fourth when Bartoe scored a run.
Bartoe hit a double for the Vikings, with River Hayes, Koen Travis, Broc Love and Quentin Campbell hitting singles.
Welsh had two hits for Athens, also drawing a walk. One of his hits was a double.
Gail hit a triple for Athens.
