The Athens Bulldogs are halfway home in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Athens stretched its winning streak to 12 games, beating Vinton County 4-1 on Friday.
The Bulldogs (12-2 overall) complete the first round of TVC-Ohio games at a perfect 6-0.
The contest against the Vikings was scoreless until the Bulldogs scored twice in the bottom of the third inning. They added another run in the fifth to lead 3-0, then a final fun in the sixth.
The Vikings' lone run came in the top of the seventh inning.
Ashleigh James won her eighth game of the winning streak with seven innings in the pitching circle. She struck out 11 and walked three, allowing eight hits and an earned run.
Athens had nine hits in the win, including four for extra bases.
Olivia Banks was 2 for 4 with two runs scored, hitting a triple.
Kayla Hammonds was 2 for 3, scoring a run and hitting a double.
Autumn Hembree was 2 for 3 with a run scored.
Olivia Kaiser hit a double, driving in two runs. Abbi Ervin had a single and RBI, while Taylor Orcutt hit a single.
Abby Faught took the loss in the pitching circle for the Vikings, going 4 1-3 innings. She allowed three earned runs on six hits, a walk and four strikeouts.
Kerrigan Ward pitched the final 1 2-3 innings, giving up a run on three hits.
The Vikings had eight hits, with Breanna Sexton hitting two singles. Taylor Houdasheldt hit a double and drove in a run.
