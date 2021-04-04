The Athens Bulldogs once again brought their bats to the ball park, resulting in two more victories.
Athens swept a softball doubleheader at home on Saturday against Fairfield Union, stretching its winning streak to four games.
The Bulldogs won the first game 10-5, and the second game 11-7.
Athens improves to 4-2 on the season, and scored a combined 38 runs in three wins over the weekend.
The Bulldogs had 13 hits in the first game, scoring five runs in the bottom of the second and two more in the third to lead 7-2.
Fairfield Union got to within 7-3 before Athens added three more runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Bailee Toadvine, Olivia Kaiser, Ashleigh James, Kayla Hammonds and Abbi Ervin each had two hits in the win. One of Kaiser's hits was a double, as she also drove in a run.
Toadvine also had two RBIs and a run. James and Hammonds each scored two runs. Ervin had two runs and two RBIs.
Olivia Banks had four RBIs in the win on a hit and a walk, scoring a run.
Kateyanne Walburn added a single, while Autumn Hembree had a single, walk and two runs scored.
Olivia Banks pitched a complete game, going all seven innings. She allowed nine hits, two walks and five runs, with three being earned. She struck out four.
Athens swept the twin bill thanks to a dramatic comeback. Fairfield Union led 7-5 after scoring five runs in the top of the fifth inning.
The Bulldogs answered with six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for the win. Kendra Hammonds blasted a three-run home run to lift the lead up to 11-7.
Athens had eight hits, taking advantage of four Fairfield Union errors. Nine of the Bulldogs' runs were unearned.
Banks and Hammonds each had three hits in the win. Hammonds had four RBIs, a walk and three runs scored. Banks was 3 for 3 with a walk, two runs and two RBIs.
Kaiser had a hit, run and three RBIs. James had a hit and RBI.
Toadvine scored two runs, while Walburn, Kayla Hammonds, Ervin and Zoey Johnson each scored a run.
Abby Holley got the win in the pitching circle, working the final two innings and allowing only one hit.
James worked the first five innings, allowing five earned runs on seven hits, three walks and a strikeout.
After hosting Nelsonville-York on Monday, Athens will travel to Wellston on Wednesday and host Meigs on Friday as Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play gets underway.
Athens 17, Waterford 11
WATERFORD — The Athens softball team faced an early deficit on Friday at Waterford.
The Bulldogs' bats came alive, and eventually led to the non-league victory.
Athens won its second game in a row, defeating the Wildcats 17-11.
Athens trailed 3-0 after one inning, and 8-2 after two complete.
The Bulldogs eventually scored in every inning but the first to secure the win.
Athens scored eight runs in the top of the fourth inning to take the lead, 11-8. The Bulldogs added two runs in each of the last three innings to pull away.
Athens led 15-8 before the Wildcats scored their final three runs in the sixth.
The Bulldogs (2-2) had 15 hits in the win, including six doubles.
Olivia Banks and Kateyanne Walburn each had three-hit games. Banks added two RBIs and a double, while Walburn had two runs and a double.
Bailee Toadvine was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, a double, two runs and a walk.
Ashleigh James was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, a double and two walks.
Kayla Hammonds was 2 for 4, with both hits being doubles, adding three RBIs, a walk and a run.
Abbi Ervin was also 2 for 4 with two run scored.
Autumn Hembree added a single, two runs, two RBIs and a walk.
Olivia Kaiser drew two walks, scoring three runs for Athens. Mya Martin also scored three runs.
James pitched all seven innings for the win. She allowed 11 hits and 11 runs, with seven being earned as Athens was charged with two errors. She also walked two and stuck out eight.
Ali Franchino led Waterford with four hits, four RBIs and three runs scored. Mackenzie Suprano added three hits and three runs scored.
