BELPRE — Athens pushed its winning streak to four games with a doubleheader sweep at Belpre on Saturday.
The Bulldogs won the first game, 12-1, before winning the second game 22-5.
Kaden Hewitt pitched a one-hitter in the first game. He struck out 10 batters in five innings, walking three.
The Bulldogs (5-3) had 13 hits, with Jacob Bulger setting the table at the top of the lineup. He was 3 for 4 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs.
Jake Goldsberry was 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. Derrick Welsh was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Easton Nuzum was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.
Carter Wharton hit a double, scored three runs, drove in a run and walked twice.
Landon Wheatley hit a single and drove in a run, while Heweiit had a single and scored a run. Sam Trainer had a single and two runs.
Athens continued to hit in the second game, leading 4-1 after two innings, 9-4 after three innings and 13-5 after four innings. The Bulldogs scored nine runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Athens finished with 22 hits in the five-inning game. Derrick Welsh was 5 for 5 with a walk, six RBIs and five runs. He hit a double and a triple.
Justin Bennett was 4 for 6 with three runs and two RBIs. Landon Wheatley was 4 for 6 with three RBIs and two runs, hitting a double. Ryan Cornwell was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Jude Wakeman hit two doubles, going 2 for 4 with a walk, three runs and two RBIs. Wharton was 2 for 4 with three runs, an RBI and a walk.
Goldsberry hit a single and walked twice, scoring four runs and driving in a run. Landon Baker had a single, two RBIs and run scored.
The Bulldogs used three pitchers. Bulger started and got the win with three innings. He allowed four runs, with two being earned, on three hits, a strikeout and a walk.
Nuzum and Trainer each pitched an inning of relief.
Athens 15, Nelsonville-York 0 (Friday)
NELSONVILLE — Athens did most of its damage over the course of two innings, leading to a 15-0 win at Nelsonville-York High School on Friday.
The Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division game was scoreless until Athens scored six runs in the top of the second inning.
The Bulldogs added eight more in the third to lead 14-0.
Athens improved to 3-3 overall, and 3-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Derrick Welsh and Easton Nuzum combined to pitch a four-hit shutout.
Welsh got the win on the mound, pitching the first four innings. He allowed three hits without walking a batter and he struck out five.
Nuzum worked the final inning, giving up a hit but striking out the side.
The Bulldogs had 11 hits, all being singles.
Jake Goldsberry was 2 for 3 with four RBIs, two runs and a walk. Kaden Hewitt was 2 for 4 with two runs, while Sam Trainer was 2 for 3 with a walk and two runs.
Landon Wheatley had a hit, walk and two runs scored. Welsh helped his cause with a single, walk, run and two RBIs.
Nuzum also had a single, two RBIs and two runs. Carter Wharton had a single, run and two RBIs while Jacob Bulger had a single and two runs.
Maleek Williams started and took the loss for N-Y after three innings of work. Dakota Inman pitched the final two innings.
Gavin Richards was 2 for 2 for the Buckeyes, while Drew Douglas and Jeff McLaughlin each hit singles.
Nelsonville-York falls to 2-5-1 overall and 1-3 in the TVC-Ohio.
