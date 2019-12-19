The Athens Bulldogs girls' and boys' swim teams split with visiting Portsmouth last Friday, at the Ohio University Aquatic Center. The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Trojans 216-27 while the boys fell 128-136.
The girls won every event on the evening. The Bulldogs were led by a pair of juniors. Double winners were junior Kristina Rana (100 Butterfly, 100 Breastroke) and junior Lourdes Benencia Courreges (100 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke). Others winning individual events were Izzy Pittaway (200 Freestyle), Abby Miller (200 Individual Medley), Greta Hibbard (50 Freestyle) and Sarah Deering (500 Freestyle).
The girls' relay teams also proved to be too much for the visiting Trojans. The Lady Bulldogs were able to secure victories in all three relay events. Julia Dick, Pittaway, Bella Martin, and Miller teamed up to win the 200 Medley Relay. The 200 Freestyle Relay victory was claimed by Miller, Dick, Zoe Wagner, and Kateyanne Walburn. The 400 Freestyle Relay team of Kella Rice, Alyssa Suh, Wagner, and Walburn scored the final win of the night.
Despite the Bulldogs boys' team winning six of eight individual events, the depth of the Portsmouth boys' team proved to be too much to overcome. Sophomore Campbell Hauschild led the way for Athens with two individual victories in the 100 Butterfly and 100 Breastroke events. Others placing first for the Bulldogs were Sam Gutekanst (200 Freestyle), Cole Albert (200 IM), Andy Pagan (500 Freestyle), and Denis Govorov (100 Backstroke). The lone Athens relay victory came from the quartet of Gabi Santiago-Flores, Govorov, Nathan Kallet, and Zach Riefler.
The Federal Hocking boys' team was able to secure a couple of first place finishes thanks to the efforts of Junior Ashton Tucker in the 50 Freestyle and Junior Jake Clark in the 100 Freestyle event.
Athens began the season in the annual Athens High School Swimming Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 7. The meet saw 516 athletes from 29 high schools competing.
The Athens Lady Bulldogs placed third behind champion Olentangy Berlin and runner-up Pickerington North. The AHS girls were led by junior Kristina Rana who earned the team's best finish, a 2nd place in the 100 yard backstroke. Rana's performance in the 200 yard individual medley was good enough for a 5th place finish. Others contributing to the Lady Bulldogs' results were senior Abby Miller (7th place 200 free, 7th place 500 free), Lourdes Benencia Courreges (6th place 100 breaststroke), and Izzy Pittaway (10th place 100 breaststroke).
Valuable points were earned by the girls' 200 Medley Relay of Rana, Benencia Courreges, Kella Rice, and Miller who placed 5th. A 7th place was earned by Benencia Courreges, Marcelina Fabrowska, Bella Martin, and Greta Hibbard in the 200 Free Relay. The 400 Free Relay team of Rana, Miller, Rice, and Sarah Deering wrapped up the meet with a 4th place finish.
On the boys' side, the Athens Bulldogs team ended up in 6th place behind Olentangy Berlin, Pickerington North, Canal Winchester, Chillicothe, and Pickerington Central. The Bulldogs were led by sophomore Campbell Hauschild's 2nd place finish in the 100 yard backstroke and 3rd place 200 yard freestyle race. Sam Gutekanst (10th place 200 individual medley and 9th place 100 breastroke) and Gabi Santiago Flores (9th place 500 free) also contributed individually to the team's total. The top performing boys' relay team was the quartet of Hauschild, Santiago Flores, Cole Albert, and Gutekanst who swam to a 3rd place in the night's last event, the 400 yard Free Relay. Those same four Bulldogs swam to a 5th place 200 yard Medley Relay finish.
The Bulldogs and Lancers will return to competition at the Ohio University Aquatic Center when the host the Lancaster Golden Gales on Friday, Dec. 20. Competition begins at 6 p.m.
