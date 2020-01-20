The Athens Bulldogs girls' and boys' teams extended their winning ways by defeating River Valley Friday night at the Ohio University Aquatic Center.
The Lady Bulldogs (5-0) outscored the Raiders 217-54 while the Bulldog boys' team (4-1) won 130-96.
The Lady Bulldogs were able to capture first place finishes in all but one event. Leading the way were Senior Alyssa Suh and Junior Kristina Rana. Suh captured the 200 Individual Medley and 100 Breaststroke events. Rana led the field in the 100 Butterfly and 500 Freestyle events. Others capturing individual event titles were Abby Miller (200 Freestyle), Lourdes Benencia Courreges (100 Freestyle), and Izzy Pittaway (100 Backstroke).
All three relay events were won by the Lady Bulldogs. Marcelina Fabrowska, Suh, Nikki Bean, and Kyla Kinnard claimed the 200 Medley Relay. The 200 Freestyle Relay was won by Rana, Bella Martin, Claire Benyei, and Kateyanne Walburn.
The foursome of Pittaway, Sarah Deering, Zoe Miller, and Emma Dabelko led the field in the 400 Freestyle Relay.
On the boys' side, Bulldog Sam Gutekanst, a sophomore, claimed the Bulldogs' sole individual win. Sam swam to victory in the 100 Butterfly event. The only other win for the Bulldogs came when Cole Albert, Nicko Moulton, Andy Pagan and Eric Johnson combined their talents to secure the 200 Freestyle Relay title.
Federal Hocking Lancer Ashton Tucker claimed the 100 Backstroke title.
The Bulldogs and Lancers return to the Ohio University Aquatic Center on Friday when they host Chillicothe and Hillsboro for a Senior Night celebration. The presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m. with competition slated to start at 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.