GLOUSTER — The Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division golf season is underway, and the Athens Bulldogs are out to an early lead.
Athens won the league's first golf meet, held on Wednesday at Forest Hills Golf Course. Nelsonville-York served as the host of the first of seven league meets.
Athens beat the field by 11 strokes, posting a team score of 156. Two-time defending league champion Alexander was second at 167, followed by third-place Meigs at 182.
Wellston was fourth with a team score of 187, followed by Vinton County at fifth place at 193. River Valley followed at 212, while Nelsonville-York didn't post a team score.
Ben Pratt was the medalist of the round, shooting a 35. Nathan Shadik followed closely at 38 for Athens, while Will Ginder (41) and Tyson Smith (42) rounded out Athens' team score. Matthew McDonald (45) and CJ Vogal (46) gave Athens solid depth.
TJ Vogt led the way for Alexander with a strong round of 38, tied with Shadik for the second-best overall score on the day. Matt Morris followed up with a round of 40 for the Spartans, while Landon Atha (43) and Joe Trodgen (46) rounded out Alexander's team score.
Meigs was led by Peyton Brown (43), Bailey Jones (44), Landon McGee (47), Coen Hall (48) and Gunner Peavey (48).
Wellston was led by Will Bragg (43), Will Zinn (45), Brandon McDaniles (48) and Josh Jackson (51).
Vinton County was paced by Isaiah Allen (44), Wyatt Bethel (45), Eli Radabaugh (52), Sam Liston (52) and Adam Tichenor (52).
River Valley's top golfer was Doulton Mershon (49).
Nelsonville-York had performances from Jack MacDonald (59) and Zach Cook (68).
