WILLIAMSPORT — The Athens boys' golf team recently picked up a second-place finish at the Westfall Invitational.
Athens was runner-up out of 11 teams, posting a score of 350.
Only champion Marietta did better, as the Tigers combined to shoot a 317.
The meet was held at Crown Hill.
Athens was consistent, as Ben Pratt, Tyson Smith and Nathan Shadik each posted scores of 86. Matthew McDonald finished with a round of 92, followed by Will Ginder's 95.
The rest of the team scores were Circleville (352), Southeastern (373), Piketon (374), Westfall (394), Zane Trace (396), Logan Elm (412), Adena (412), Amanda-Clearcreek (426) and Logan (538).
