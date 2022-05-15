Athens tennis competes in sectional tourney From staff reports May 15, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PORTSMOUTH — After an unbeaten regular season, the Athens tennis team competed in the Division II sectional tournament in Portsmouth. Athens' Luke Frost and Ben Castelino advanced to the district round in singles competition, while Jay Choi and Jake McCarthy advanced as a doubles team. Frost finished third overall in the sectional, with Castelino placing fourth to both advance. Choi and McCarthy finished fifth as a duo in doubles play. Frost began his singles bracket against Waverly's Mark Stulley, with Frost taking a 6-3, 6-0 victory to advance. Frost then saw another Waverly Tiger, this time losing 6-0, 6-0 to Penn Morrison, the eventual sectional champion of the bracket. Castelino began the tournament against Jackson's Landon Smith, with Castelino winning 6-3, 6-0. Castelino then dropped a semifinal match to Charlie Neal from Minford, 6-2, 6-2. Frost and Castelino then faced each other in the fourth-place match. Frost won against his Athens teammate, 6-0, 6-2 to finish in fourth, with Castelino taking fifth. In the doubles' bracket, Choi and McCarthy had to fight back in the consolation rounds. They lost their opener, 6-4, 6-4, to the Unioto team of Hanes and Sigler. In their first consolation match, Choi and McCarthy were 6-3, 6-2 winners against Clay's team of Deal and Fowler. Choi and McCarthy then beat Minford's Kelly and Osborne, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, to finish in fifth place. The district tournament will be held Saturday at Ohio University. Choi and McCarthy will open against Portsmouth West's team of Coleman and Coleman. In the singles bracket, Frost will open against Washington Court House's Garrett Dewees. Castelino will open with a rematch against Jackson's Smith. The top two qualifiers in the singles and doubles brackets advance to the state tournament. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ben Castelino Tournament Luke Frost Sport Jake Mccarthy Jay Choi Team Doubles Trending Recipe Videos × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
