The Athens Bulldogs were pushed as far as they have been all season, but they remained perfect overall.
Athens earned a 3-2 tennis victory over Zanesville on Tuesday. The win improves the Bulldogs' record to 10-0.
It's the first time all season in which Athens won by less than a 4-1 count, but it goes down in the books as another victory nonetheless.
Ragan Kalyango got Athens' only singles victory on the night. He beat Zanesville's Jalen Payton in first singles in a competitive 6-4, 6-1 match.
The Blue Devils earned their wins in second and third singles.
The No. 2 singles match was won by Zanesville's Jeremiah Penrose by a 7-6, 4-2 count over Ben Castelino, who was forced to retire in the second set.
Lucas Watson won in third singles for Zanesville. He beat Athens' Jake McCarthy, 6-0, 7-6.
There was less drama in the doubles matches, where Athens only lost one game.
Jay Choi and Luke Frost won in first doubles, 6-0, 6-1, against Zanesville's team of Isaac Payton and Tyson Omen.
Athens' duo of Nico Barr and Charlie Kohn were perfect with a 6-0, 6-0 win in second doubles against Zanesville's Joshua Lightle and Max Messer.
The Bulldogs were scheduled to host Gallia Academy on Thursday, but rain postponed the match until May 6.
Athens' next match is scheduled for Monday at 4:30 p.m at Lancaster.
