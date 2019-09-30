CIRCLEVILLE — On a day when everything was going right for the Bulldogs, the pesky detail of putting the ball in the net eluded the Athens side at Circleville on Saturday.
As a result, the Bulldogs had to settle for a 0-0 tie.
Athens did manage eleven shots; six were on goal. Goalkeeper Nikki Bean finished with three saves.
The Bulldogs had no problem with their possession game, as the Tigers were willing to concede most of the field, except for the penalty box. Circleville seemed set up to rely on stout defense and fast attacks off of long kicks for scoring opportunities.
The Athens defense, always tough and focused, shut down the few attacks the Tigers managed to create. Bulldog defenders, Emma Dabelko, Hannah Schulz, Lyra Skinner, Sophie Atherton, Lexey Amsdell and Ava Kristofco worked together to keep the pressure off Bean and bring the ball back into Athens’ possession.
The Bulldog’s head coach JT Schroer kept fresh legs in the game by rotating forwards and midfielders, looking for some scoring magic. Caroline Brandes, Anna Welser, Bella Martin and Tess Wilhelm easily won the majority of plays in the midfield, and advanced the ball, pushing the forwards to find space in the Tiger defense.
Athens forwards Mariah Heflin, Brigid McSteen, Claire Benyei, Kattie Jones, Osha Backus, and Annie Moulton did their best to keep the pressure on Circleville. But the Tigers crowded the penalty box, allowing just a handful of open shots.
The Bulldogs had what might have been their best chance to score with ten minutes remaining in the first half. With a cast on the right arm from an injury in the Logan match, Welser dropped an outstanding corner kick into the box. Jones was in position for the textbook header, but just missed making connection.
Senior co-captain Welser remarked after the match, “We defended well as a team, but it was frustrating that we couldn’t create better attacking opportunities.”
Athens started the second half like the first, holding possession and looking for shots. Ten minutes in, a Circleville player decided to mix things up by getting reckless on some 50/50 ball challenges. The Tiger was finally shown a yellow card on an unnecessary foul against Skinner, who shook off the play as if nothing had happened.
As the match drew to a close, the Bulldogs pulled out all the stops, subbing an extra forward for a defender. But in the end, the Athens faithful had to acknowledge that the game winner was not in the cards.
Coach Schroer said after the match, “I’m happy to get our sixth clean sheet for the season. Our defense and goalkeepers have been strong and consistent all season. We’re looking forward to Senior Night and an away match at Alexander in the next week.”
The Bulldogs record is now 5-4-2.
The Athens junior varsity squad pummeled Circleville in their match, 7-0. Goal scoring was no problem with this crew, which delivered crafty assists and decisive shots. Patty Yandrich led the way with two goals. Scoring one a piece were Chloe Clevenger, Kyla Kinnard, Marcelina Fabrowska, Zoe Carlson and Tess Wilhelm.
Goalkeeper Elena Delach easily stopped the few shots that made it close to goal. Standouts on defense were Isley Newton, Rachel Odunaiya, Paavni Rao, and Maya Shaw. Clearing the way and providing assists for the goal scorers on offense and in the midfield were Addie Wright, Angela Owens, Julia Dick and Kella Rice.
