The Athens High School Athletic Hall of Fame banquet will be held at Athens High School on Thursday, August 19th beginning at 4 p.m., with light refreshments in the atrium and the induction ceremony beginning at 5 p.m. in the auditorium.
The Hall of Fame Committee is excited to induct the following individuals: Aaron Bauman, Grant Gregory, Jerry Yates, Kenneth DeVeau, Monica Perry Hummons, Melissa Sloan-Iddins, Sunny Kalu and Tim Smith into the Athens High School Hall of Fame Class of 2021. The inductees will additionally be recognized at halftime during the football game versus Philo High School on Friday August 20th. The Hall of Fame banquet is open to the public. We ask that all attendees please bring a mask and to sit in family units to observe safety protocols for Covid-19.
Congratulations to the new inductees and a heartfelt thank you to the current Hall of Fame Selection Committee consisting of members: Ryan Adams, Kris Kostival, Les Champlin, Fred Gibson, Sheila Ross and Tom Kranyik. The Hall of Fame Committee is always looking for nominees to induct. Any questions regarding the procedures for nominating someone to the Hall of Fame or any monetary donations to help sustain the Athens High School Hall of Fame program can be made out to the Athens High School Hall of Fame and sent to Athens High School, care of Chad Springer, Chairman of the Athens High School Hall of Fame.
Aaron Bauman graduated valedictorian of Athens High School class of 1999. During his time as an athlete, Aaron earned 10 varsity letters in track and field, cross country, wrestling, and swimming, achieving recognition at SEOAL, district, and regional levels.
Aaron doffed his bottle blonde locks at Columbia University, where he obtained his Bachelor of Science in computer science. He has worked as a software engineer at the intersection of nonprofits and technology for the past 20 odd years. In his spare time, Aaron volunteers for a Pennsylvania political action committee advocating for a more sustainable and equitable city.
Aaron was inspired to athletics by his dad, Gary Bauman. As far back as he can remember, Aaron recalls Gary competing in Athens’ 5K runs, including several father-son races they shared. Any Athenians who attended a track or cross country meet between 1995 and 1999 are familiar with Gary’s prodigious cheering abilities.
Aaron was preceded at AHS by step-mom Tammy (Goldsberry) Bauman, class of 1982, and succeeded by sister Dana Bauman, class of 2013. Aaron lives in South Philadelphia with his wife Leigh Goldenberg and daughter Tilde (6), and was honored as one of Philadelphia’s most influential technologists in 2019.
Grant Gregory was born and raised in West Point, N.Y. (home of US Military Academy). Sports were his life. His father was a college football coach and his mother worked for Longaberger Baskets. The family moved a few times and in the middle of Grant’s 9th grade basketball season, he ended up at Athens High School. He spent the next 3.5 years in Athens playing football, baseball and basketball. The highlight of his career is probably helping a program that had won about 20 games over the previous 10 years and turning it into a winner. Over the course of the next three years, the team went 5-5, 6-4, 7-3. They played true ironman football and never came off the field unless there was an obvious win.
Grant committed to play football for the Indiana University Hoosiers. After redshirting as a freshman, a coaching change led him to transfer to the University of South Florida. At USF, he was a backup quarterback from 2005-2008 and part of the program's first four bowl games.
He was granted an NCAA waiver for a sixth season of eligibility and used that to transfer to Kansas State University and play for the Wildcats. He became the starting quarterback in the fifth game of the 2009 season and started in all eight Big 12 conference games. After numerous surgeries and rehab, Grant played one season in the Arena Football League for the Tampa Bay Storm.
He spent the next 5 years competing in CrossFit. He competed in the 2015, 2016, and 2017 CrossFit Southeast Regionals.
Grant currently runs his own personal training business and lives with his wife Samantha in Tampa with their two labradors, Lloyd Christmas and Johnny Utah.
Jerry Yates was a 1957 graduate of Chauncey Dover high school, participating in high school band 5th through 11th grade playing one year each of basketball and football. Jerry also participated in two years of baseball. At the Chauncey Dover Alumni Banquet in 2007, Jerry was presented the Chauncey Dover Graduate of the Year Award, recognizing his years of coaching/leadership to the youth of Athens County.
The summer after Jerry graduated high school, he started his coaching career by coaching the Chauncey Merchant’s Baseball team for three years winning the League Championship during his third year. He coached youth football for six years before starting fifteen years of coaching women’s softball. During his time coaching the softball team, they work numerous trophies, including one 2nd Place and three National Championships.
With previous coaching experience, he was encouraged to apply for the Athens High School girls’ varsity softball coach, a position he held for nine years. During this time the team won two league championships and an additional district championship. Jerry received District Coach of the year and that team reached the regional semifinals. In addition, for three years Jerry was selected to coach the Southeast Ohio All Stars softball team.
In 2004 he accepted the position of golf coach which he held for six years. During this period the team won three league championships and three coach of the year awards.
Jerry attended Ohio University and Hocking College receiving his degree in business and an additional teaching certificate. He taught classes in the Business Department at Hocking College until his retirement in 2003.
Jerry and his wife, Judy, live in The Plains. He is the proud father of three daughters and one stepdaughter. He is the grandfather to seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Kenneth A. DeVeau grew up in Athens in the class of 1966. Kenneth played football and ran track. He held school records in the 100, 220, 440, and 880, the SEOAL 440 record, and the 440 record for the Mingo Relays and Chillicothe Relays.
He ran the 440 in the State Track Meet as a sophomore qualifying out of Districts, and as a Junior qualifying with the school record-setting run at Regionals (held for the first time that year). The school records for the 220 and 440 and SEOAL record for the 440 were held until they were retired when the measuring system converted to meters. As a senior he won the 440 at the SEOAL meet.
At the University of Pennsylvania, he participated in cross country, football, and track. He graduated after summer school of his junior year.
After earning master’s degrees in mathematics at Ohio University, he and his wife Christine taught mathematics in international high schools in Colombia, Guatemala, and Chile from 1974 to 1984.
Monica L. Perry Hummons is a 1982 graduate of Athens High School. She was on the Athens Middle School gymnastics team, coached by Lee Beckett and joined the Athens High School gymnastics team as a freshman. She was coached by Sandra DuBois and Will Fontanez during the 1978-1979 season, and then by Rene Olson and Will Fontanez until graduation in 1982.
During her time at Athens, she set multiple school record scores in vault, uneven bars, floor exercise, and the all-around events. She either outright won those events or placed second to qualify for the OHSAA Gymnastics Championships at the Southeast Ohio Regional Gymnastics Championships in 1979-80, 1980-81, and 1981-1982. She was also part of the first AHS team to qualify for state competition in any sport during those three seasons.
Monica attended Ohio University upon graduation from AHS. During that time she coached the AHS gymnastics team for one season. She then transferred to East Stroudsburg University (ESU) in Pennsylvania and completed a double major in health education and social work. She was a successful competitor on the women’s NCAA Division II gymnastics team. Monica earned a B.S. and graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1987. She won both academic and athletic achievement awards during her years at ESU.
Following graduation She moved to Wisconsin, married, and coached high school gymnastics.
Melissa A. Sloan-Iddins grew up in Athens and graduated from Athens High School in 1993. She received her undergraduate degree in Education from the University of Dayton. She then moved to Cincinnati to start her teaching career.
Melissa has been employed with Clayton County Public Schools for the past 19 years, during which she has worked as an elementary school teacher, district level elementary science facilitator, middle school facilitator, and teacher development specialist. Melissa was selected as Teacher of the Year at Lake City Elementary in 2007 and 2012. She was selected as Clayton County District Teacher of the Year in 2012. During her time in Clayton County, she received her Specialist in Educational Leadership (Tier II) from Georgia College & State University. Melissa serves as the Coordinating Supervisor for the Professional Learning Department. Within this position, she helps oversee professional learning for the school district. Melissa continues to exercise daily and completed three marathons and numerous races after completing college. She is the daughter of Martha and Steve Sloan of Athens.
Sunny Kalu is a 1994 graduate of Athens High School. After not making the middle school basketball team in seventh grade, Sunny, with the help of his father, dedicated himself to improving. During the Summer of his 7th and 8th grade year, Sunny participated in several camps and worked daily on his basketball skills. Over the course of that year, Sunny continued to play soccer, but began to lean more heavily on basketball. All of the work played off. During his eighth-grade year, Sunny made the team. The team eventually went on to win the League Championship.
Sunny grew in height over the course of his eighth-grade year, quite a bit. He entered high school six inches taller and ready to begin his high school basketball career. Sunny spent three years playing varsity in high school. He was heavily inspired by his teammates and Mr. Mike Meek. Over the course of this career, Sunny became one of the all-time scorers in basketball. A feat held to this day. The culmination of his career occurred during the Regional Playoffs. The team ultimately lost in the finals to Gallipolis. Although he was being scouted to play post high school, a series of injuries derailed this plan.
Sunny currently lives in Hilliard and works as an insurance agent. He has four children; Elijah, Jacob, Abigail, and Gloria who have begun following in their father’s footsteps. Sunny continues to work with young athletes on player development with local school districts.
Timothy Smith is the son of Richard and Margaret Smith. He is a 1968 graduate of Federal Hocking High School. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ohio Wesleyan University and completed graduate work form Ohio University.
Tim has 22 years of coaching experience. He is a member of the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame, the Federal Hocking Hall of Fame, the Coshocton Hall of Fame, and River View Hall of Fame. While a coach, he was awarded league coach of the year seven times and district coach of the year five times. He also received a 300 Victory award from the OHSBCA. He is currently #16 in rank for victories among active girl’s coaches and #5 in victories among coaches who have coached both girls and boy’s teams. His teams have won nine league championships, 12 sectional championships, and six district runners-up. Numerous players on his teams have been named to all-conference and all district leaguesincluding 16 who were selected to All-Ohio.
Tim has two children, Alexis (Christian) Krozal of South Lyon, Michigan, and Nicholas (John) Smith of Whitmore Lake, Michigan. He has two grandchildren, Jacob and Emily Krozal of South Lyon, MI. He retired in 2006 after 35 years of teaching.
— Information provided by Athens High School
