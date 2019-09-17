The Athens girls’ tennis team earned a 4-1 victory over the Logan Chieftains during a match played on Monday.
Athens swept the singles matches, and split the pair of doubles contests.
In first singles, Anna Chen defeated Logan’s Rachel Vogt, 6-0, 6-0.
Athens’ Ami Brannan was a winner in second singles, beating Logan’s Jazmin Kessler, 6-0, 6-2.
The third singles match was won by the Bulldogs’ Bella Tan. She downed Selena Zheng, 6-4, 6-4.
Athens won the first doubles match. Rachel Strickland and Sakura Sugiyama were 6-0, 6-4 winners over Logan’s team of Carmen Shuttleworth and Maisey Russel.
Logan’s lone win came in second doubles, as Samantha Mustard and Addy Clement were 6-4, 6-4 winners over the Athens team of Xan Jordan and Audrey Tompkins.
Athens will travel to Lancaster on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.