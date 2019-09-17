The Athens girls’ tennis team earned a 4-1 victory over the Logan Chieftains during a match played on Monday.

Athens swept the singles matches, and split the pair of doubles contests.

In first singles, Anna Chen defeated Logan’s Rachel Vogt, 6-0, 6-0.

Athens’ Ami Brannan was a winner in second singles, beating Logan’s Jazmin Kessler, 6-0, 6-2.

The third singles match was won by the Bulldogs’ Bella Tan. She downed Selena Zheng, 6-4, 6-4.

Athens won the first doubles match. Rachel Strickland and Sakura Sugiyama were 6-0, 6-4 winners over Logan’s team of Carmen Shuttleworth and Maisey Russel.

Logan’s lone win came in second doubles, as Samantha Mustard and Addy Clement were 6-4, 6-4 winners over the Athens team of Xan Jordan and Audrey Tompkins.

Athens will travel to Lancaster on Thursday.

