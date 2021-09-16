The Athens Bulldogs bounced back on Wednesday, earning a 4-1 tennis victory over the Logan Chieftains.
Anna Chen continued her stellar season with a win in first singles. She defeated Logan senior Arizona Hamm, 6-0, 6-0.
Athens was a perfect 3-0 in singles matches. Junior Rachel Strickland beat Logan junior Madaci Roberts, 6-0, 6-1, in second singles.
Athens freshman Vlada Kiryukhin won in third singles, beating Logan's Alayna Blanchard, 6-2, 6-0.
Athens also got a win in the first doubles match. The senior duo of Xan Jordan and Audrey Tompkins were 6-4, 6-1 winners over Logan's Nevaeh Blystone and Josie Sigler.
The Chieftains' win came in second doubles. Logan's junior team of Megan Kerns and Isabel Nutter were 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) winners over Athens' Katie Mosher and Kylie Snider.
Athens is scheduled to host Unioto on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.