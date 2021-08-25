The Athens tennis team got its first home win of the young season when it downed Logan on Tuesday, 4-1.
Athens recently lost road matches to Wheelersburg and Minford, with the match against the Chieftains serving as the home opener.
Athens swept all three singles matches without losing a set, and only dropping two games overall.
Anna Chen won the first singles match, 6-0, 6-1, against Logan's Arizona Hamm.
Audrey Tompkins won the second singles match for the Bulldogs, defeating Madachi Roberts 6-0, 2-0 with the final games being forfeited.
Vlada Kiryvkin took the win for Athens is the third singles match. She beat Logan's Alayna Blanchard, 6-1, 6-0.
Both doubles matches were evenly matched. Athens won the first doubles match behind the team of Katie Mosher and Xan Jordan. They were 6-4, 6-3 winners against Logan's Nevaeh Blystone and Josie Sigler.
Logan's victory came in second doubles. Megan Kano and Isabel Nutter were 4-6, 6-4, 10-4 winners against the Athens duo of Kylie Snyder and Ali Nortin.
Rain washed out a scheduled home match against Vinton County on Wednesday. The Bulldogs' next scheduled match is Monday at Marietta at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.