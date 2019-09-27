The Athens tennis team went out with a win on Senior Night.
The Bulldogs were able to edge the visiting Vinton County Vikings, 3-2, on Thursday.
Athens won two of the three singles matches, and split the doubles matches to beat the Vikings for the second time this week.
Veda Conjeevaram was able to get the win in first singles, defeating Vinton County's Jailyn Smith, 6-1, 6-1.
Athens also won in second singles behind the racket of Ami Brannan. The senior defeated Vinton County's Josie Ousley, 6-1, 6-1.
The Vikings got a win in third single, as Acacia Peck was a 6-2, 6-2 winner against Athens' Sakura Sugiyama.
In first doubles, Athens' Anna Chen and Rachel Strickland were 6-0, 6-0 victors against the Vikings' White and Gross.
Vinton County got a win in second doubles behind Jones and Moore. The duo edged Athens' Charlotte Cutright and Bella Tan, 7-6, 6-1.
Athens is scheduled to return home on Thursday against Lancaster at 4:30 p.m.
