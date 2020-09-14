The Athens tennis team edged out a close 3-2 win over Zanesville on Saturday.
The Bulldogs was able to sweep the doubles matches in order to come out on top.
In first doubles, Athens senior Charlotte Cutright and junior Audrey Tompkins defeated the Zanesville team of Amyla Young and Rovie Toombs, 6-3, 7-6.
Athens' team of senior Avery Marrs and junior Xan Jordan won their second doubles match. They upended Zanesville's Akajaka Riley and Emperia Johnson, 7-6, 6-3.
Athens also earned a win in the first singles match, as sophomore Rachel Strickland rallied back for a 5-7, 6-0, 6-2 win over Molly Kapper.
Zanesville's wins came in second and third singles. Katelyn McMillian defeated Athens' Isabella Tan, 6-3, 6-0 in second singles. Kallie Mayles was a 6-0, 6-2 winner for Zanesville over Athens' Molly Lee in third singles.
Athens also earned a win over Logan on last Wednesday, 3-2.
Logan's Rachel Vogt won a thriller in first singles, 5-7, 7-6, with a 10-5 tie break over Strickland in first singles.
Athens won the second singles match, as Tan was a 6-3, 7-6 winner over Logan's Selena Zheng.
Cutright then outlasted Logan's Mallory Abram in third singles, 6-4, 2-6, 11-9 in the tiebreak.
Logan's team of Maisey Russell and Abby Clement were 6-0, 6-1 winners over Athens' Jordan and Marrs in first doubles. Athens' Tompkins and Katie Mosher were 6-0, 6-0 winners in second doubles against Logan's Lilly Sauer and Madachi Roberts.
Athens also took a 3-2 win against Jackson earlier in the month. Anna Chen was a 6-0, 6-0 winner in first singles against Jackson's Izabella Stafford.
Strickland won her second single match against Jacksons' Leslie Bragg, 6-2, 6-2.
Tan was also a winner in third singles for Athens over Alex Bautista.
Jackson won the pair of doubles matches. Charlee Carper and Natalie Malone won first doubles, 6-4, 6-0 against Athens' Cutright and Tompkins. Jackson's Skylar Hatfield and Ivy Coleman were also winners, 6-3, 6-3, in a tight match against Athens' Marrs and Jordan.
