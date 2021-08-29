Hoping to build momentum as they prepare for upcoming games against local rivals Warren and Alexander, the Athens boys’ soccer team generated a season high 24 shots-on-goal Saturday afternoon in route to a convincing 9-4 win over host Williamstown High School.
Despite dominating the early moments of play, it was the Bulldogs that conceded the first goal of the match when the Yellowjackets’ Gavin Bosgraf found himself free at the top of the box and blasted a shot past goalkeeper Nathan Kallet. However, the rest of the half belonged to the Bulldogs.
With midfielders Braulio Rosas-Clouse and Austin Jaunarajs directing traffic, junior winger Luke Scanlan penetrating down the left sideline, and junior defender Owen Buckley serving balls into the opponent’s defensive third, the Bulldogs unleashed an offensive barrage that soon put Williamstown in a 6-1 hole.
Junior Walji Dadem opened the scoring for Athens in the eighth minute, collecting a cross from junior Brady Jaunarajs and firing the ball into the back of the Yellowjackets’ net. Just 90 seconds later, it was Dadem returning the favor, finding Jaunarajs free for the Bulldogs’ second goal. Two minutes after that, Jaunarajs struck again, courtesy of an assist from Rosas-Clouse.
With the exception of a handful of counterattacks, the Yellowjackets found it difficult to clear the ball from their end of the field the remainder of the half. With 14 minutes to play, senior sweeper Zane Evans delivered a booming long ball to Jaunarajs who slotted it home for his third goal of the game. The Bulldogs struck two more times before halftime, with Dadem scoring off a feed from Buckley, and senior Rowan Featheringham redirecting a cross from junior Russell Otieno.
Down by five goals, the Yellowjackets came out firing on all cylinders in the second half. Just two minutes in, junior Alex Irvin provided a much-needed spark for Williamstown when he raced down the right side of the field and beat Athens goalkeeper Sebas Arauz with a low hard drive. While the Bulldogs responded almost immediately with a goal of their own, it was Irvin who maintained the hot hand, scoring two more times in the space of six minutes to cut the deficit to three.
Meanwhile, Williamstown goalkeeper Harbor Haught temporarily stymied the Bulldog offense, turning away quality shots from Rosas-Clouse, Scanlan, Austin Jaunarajs, and juniors Luke Frost and Alex Hendrickson. Then, in the final ten minutes, Athens attackers found their mark again, with Rosas-Clouse scoring off a pass from sophomore Andy Pigman, and senior Eric Carpenter finishing off a ball played by Austin Jaunarajs.
With the victory, Athens improves its record to 2-1-1. The Bulldogs next game is against Warren Tuesday night.
