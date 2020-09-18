By Kevin Wiseman

The Wellston Golden Rockets were set to travel to Athens High School’s Joe Burrow Stadium on Friday for an important Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division clash.

However, just a few hours before kickoff it was announced that the game had been postponed.

Athens High School announced the postponement on its athletics twitter account just after 5 p.m.

Athens High School Athletic Director Rick Guimond confirmed the postponement, and that no makeup game or replacement game had been decided upon as of Friday night.

The Bulldogs-Rockets game is the first postponement or cancelation of a football game in Athens County this season, as schools continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wellston was able to quickly find a replacement game. The Rockets will host Gallia Academy on Saturday at C.H. Jones Field.

Gallia Academy was in search of a game after Dawson-Bryant was forced to cancel its regular scheduled game with the Blue Devils.

Wellston is off to a 3-0 start, both overall and in the TVC-Ohio.

Athens is scheduled to travel to Meigs on Friday, and to Nelsonville-York on Oct. 2. The Bulldogs are 1-2 overall, and 1-1 in league play.

