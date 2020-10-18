The Bulldogs travelled to Gallia Academy this past Thursday, and though it may have been the final game of the season, the Bulldogs showed that they still had some new ideas to try out, leading to a 2-0 victory.
The first half of the game played out from touchline to touchline, as both teams battled throughout to dominate what proved to be a very physical bout. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Blue Angels could gain an upper hand as both teams went into halftime tied 0-0.
The Bulldogs managed four shots in the first half while Gallia Academy put up three.
Tess Wilhelm, sophomore forward, summed up the first half; “At first it was hard because we were getting really clogged up with the physicality of the game, but I think we figured out pretty early on that we couldn’t do anything about the other players or what the refs were calling so we just needed to work through it and find each other and focus on communication and putting the passes together.”
We may never know what was included in the discussion of the Bulldog coaching staff at halftime, one thing is for sure: it worked! The Bulldogs hit the pitch hard from the very first whistle and did not stop charging until the final buzzer sounded.
The Bulldog frontline of Kendra Hammonds, Angela Owens, Kella Rice, Karma Fugate and Wilhelm pushed deep into Angel territory and stayed there for most of the second half, commanding control of the game and keeping the Gallia Academy players struggling to cross half field.
The Blue Angels were met by the dominant Bulldog defense, stopping most runs well outside of shooting range. The Bulldog defense of Ava Kristofco, Sophia Atherton, Julia Dick and Isley Newton were supported by Annie Moulton, who proved that she can be just as dangerous in the defense as she has proven to be on the frontline.
Newton cited that their defense works really well together but that “It took us a while to get here, but we’ve learned how to get close and spread out when we need to. The wings know to close in tight and when to stay wide, now we shift as a group and can expect what the other defenders are going to do. We really benefit from narrating everything we do. The communication is key to our success.”
Bulldog keeper Nikki Bean spent most of her time calling out narration for her defense and shouting encouragement from the top of the box. Bean picked up five saves for the game. The Bulldog frontline was supported by the strong midfield presence of Chloe Clevenger and Elena Delach. Delach would rack up the highest total of shots for the night for the Bulldogs with six.
While the Bulldogs were governing the play of the second half, the score remained 0-0, as the Blue Angel defense managed to prevent the Bulldogs from having clear openings from which to take the shots. Many of the shots were deflected wide of the net or cleared to the side deep. With 11:41 remaining on the clock, the Bulldogs finally broke the tie. A Bulldog push deep into Gallia Academy territory resulted in a perfectly timed and placed cross from left wing Owens to Fugate, who sent the ball rocketing past the Blue Devils keeper and into the back of the net. The Bulldogs were finally on the board.
The game remained physical and competitive, but the Bulldogs managed to remain focused and stayed true to their coaching, using space and making the passes. Hammonds credited her teammates; “The team didn’t stab at the ball and they were able to keep calm, even as physical as the game was.”
She also admitted that she faced her own challenges.
“The other team was really physical and when I was going down the sidelines, I had to fight through, but I just kept playing my game and working around the players.”
The Bulldogs remained in control of the ball for the majority of the game, with brief Gallia breakaways usually repelled by the Bulldog defense near midfield. With 1:23 remaining on the clock, Wilhelm was tripped during a goal run in the box that brought Fugate up to take the penalty kick for the Bulldogs.
As a quiet fell over the field, Fugate showed why she was chosen as the ball contacted the net and the Bulldogs scored the final goal to end the game with the win and shutout 2-0.
Wilhelm summed up the game “I think one of the main reasons why we feel so good about this game tonight is because at first we started playing really slow and we couldn’t get past our frustration with the physicality but we worked through it and were proud that we could get over it and focus on the game and push past them.” Wilhelm was asked how she felt, heading into tournaments. “I think we are confident that we’re gonna do our best and we have improved a lot over the season even with our early practices cut off, I think we made some really good improvements and I am excited for the games.”
The Bulldogs now enter tournament play, travelling to Hillsboro on Tuesday night.
