NELSONVILLE — Athens did most of its damage over the course of two innings, leading to a 15-0 win at Nelsonville-York High School on Friday.
The Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division game was scoreless until Athens scored six runs in the top of the second inning.
The Bulldogs added eight more in the third to lead 14-0.
Athens improved to 3-3 overall, and 3-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Derrick Welsh and Easton Nuzum combined to pitch a four-hit shutout.
Welsh got the win on the mound, pitching the first four innings. He allowed three hits without walking a batter and he struck out five.
Nuzum worked the final inning, giving up a hit but striking out the side.
The Bulldogs had 11 hits, all being singles.
Jake Goldsberry was 2 for 3 with four RBIs, two runs and a walk. Kaden Hewitt was 2 for 4 with two runs, while Sam Trainer was 2 for 3 with a walk and two runs.
Landon Wheatley had a hit, walk and two runs scored. Welsh helped his cause with a single, walk, run and two RBIs.
Nuzum also had a single, two RBIs and two runs. Carter Wharton had a single, run and two RBIs while Jacob Bulger had a single and two runs.
Maleek Williams started and took the loss for N-Y after three innings of work. Dakota Inman pitched the final two innings.
Gavin Richards was 2 for 2 for the Buckeyes, while Drew Douglas and Jeff McLaughlin each hit singles.
Nelsonville-York falls to 2-5-1 overall and 1-3 in the TVC-Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.