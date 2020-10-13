As the ladies of the Athens Bulldogs loaded onto the bus early Saturday morning to take the long trip to North Adams High School, they had many unknowns to contemplate.
Coming off a hard loss to Marietta the previous weekend, many had to be wondering if the team would be able to rebound mentally against another strong team. With playoffs coming up soon, would the changes being made to the Bulldog lineup help or hinder the team? There were many unknowns as the Bulldog bus rolled along towards Adams county, and the players had plenty of time to contemplate them all.
A light rain began to fall just as the Bulldogs and Green Devils took to the field. All doubts were erased when the opening whistle sounded and the Bulldogs hit the pitch hard.
The Bulldog’s frontline of Annie Moulton, Osha Backus, Tess Wilhelm, Angela Owens and Kyla Kinnard pushed the Green Devils back on their heels from the kickoff, passing into open space and looking for the openings. The Bulldogs did not need to wait long to see their efforts pay off. Less than one minute into the game, the North Adams defense pushed the ball over the touch line and gave the Bulldogs a corner kick. Moulton proved why she is the first choice by the Bulldog coaching staff for corner kicks. The Bulldog offense crashed the net, but Moulton proved she did not need the help as the ball curved around the pole and past the North Adams goalkeeper to put the first point on the board for the Bulldogs. Moulton credited the coaching staff with the changes made to the offensive setup “Starting off with two attacking was great because it made us more offensively strong from the start. Additionally, having Osha on target was great because she could use her speed to our advantage.”.
Both teams battled back and forth for the remainder of the first half, racking up shots on both ends of the field. The Bulldog defense of Sophia Atherton, Julia Dick, and Isley Newton, backed by Ava Kristofco played strong as usual, shutting down the Green Devils’ offense time and again.
North Adams managed to get off six shots, all of which were safely stopped by Bulldog keeper Nikki Bean. Sophomore Dick, who helped anchor the Bulldog defense was pleased with how the defense assisted in the win by “playing up more than usual and the two center holdings allowed us to have better communication back there.”
Pulling double duty, helping out with both the defense and offense, the Bulldog midfield of Chloe Clevinger, Karma Fugate, and Elena Delach proved their worth, connecting the Bulldog defense and offense solidly, allowing Backus to get off two shots. With time running low in the first half, a Green Devil foul brought Fugate forward to take the direct kick from just outside the box. The ball soared past the keeper and the Bulldogs went into the half with two points on the board.
The second half would look much like the first half, even starting the same way for the Bulldogs as Backus used her blistering speed to carry the ball all the way to the touchline while leaving Devils in her wake. Backus drove straight for the goalkeeper, who threw herself in the balls path, only a split second too late, as the ball rolled past and over the goal line to put the Bulldogs third and final point on the board.
Bean would rack up five more saves in the second half. The Green Devils managed to put a point on the board in the seventeenth minute when a chaotic scene in front of the goal resulted in the ball slipping through to cross the goal line. The remainder of the game would stay scoreless, but not for lack of trying by both teams. After the final buzzer sounded, Moulton shared the mindset that she felt led to the Bulldogs win. “In the past we have told ourselves to play like the score is 0-0, but we don’t always follow through with it. Today, we were up 3-0 and we still played like it was 0-0 the whole time.”
