ALBANY — The Athens Bulldogs took home first-place honors in both the boys and girls team competitions Wednesday at the Spartan Invitational.
Athens' boys won with 53 points, while the girls won with 31 points.
The Bulldogs dominated the girls race, with their top seven runners finishing in the top 20 in the field.
Athens senior Sarah Deering led the way with a second-place finish, completing the course in 19:58.18.
Deering was topped only by individual champion Olivia Kennedy. The Jackson senior won with a time of 19:51.18.
Athens senior Raney Riddlebarger was fourth overall at 21:24.82. She was followed closely by her teammate, Ashlyn Webb. The junior was sixth overall with a time of 21:40.78.
Athens sophomore Emma Ulbrich was 10th with a time of 22:11.84.
The Bulldogs had four runners finish in a row to round out the top 21. Sophomore Ruby Krisher was 18th (24:05.42), junior Ava Pettey was 19th (24:11.80), junior Emma Beasley was 20th (24:32.22) and sophomore Charlotte Myers was 21st (24:35.38).
Warren was second with 55 points, followed by Federal Hocking and Jackson .
The Lancers and Ironladies both had 76 points, with the Lancers claiming the tiebreaker.
Federal Hocking senior Rosemary Stephens was third overall with a time of 20:57.42.
She was followed in scoring by freshman Piper Biesinger (12th, 22:51.54), sophomore Emma Lucas (34th, 27:01.31), senior Sage Helon (38th, 27:51.94), junior Olivia Amlin (29:41.68).
Sophomore Magnolia Ballew finished in 46th place to allow the Lancers to win the tiebreaker against Jackson.
Alexander was led by junior Leah Esselburn, who was ninth with a time of 22:05.01.
Nelsonville-York was led by freshman Alayna Okulich, who was 11th with a time of 22:43.99.
Trimble was led by senior Alison McCoy, who was 26th with a time of 25:08.69.
The Athens boys were led by junior Erik Dabelko. He was third overall when he posted a time of 17:38.39.
Athens sophomore Tyler Callahan was also in the top 10. His time of 18:06.44 was good for seventh place.
The rest of the Bulldogs team was led by senior Jacob Bourque (12th, 18:29.56), junior Colin Anderson (14th, 18:40.72), sophomore Junu Park (17th, 19:02.54), sophomore Henry Wagner (18th, 19:03.37) and senior Kyle Pero (22nd, 19:20.80).
Oak Hill finished second behind Athens with 65 points, with Warren taking third with 66 points. Warren senior Bryson Angelo was the individual champion with a time of 16:49.21.
Federal Hocking was sixth with 153 points, led by Brayden Tabler. He was fourth overall with a time of 17:38.43.
Alexander was seventh with 161 points, led by sophomore Tyler Wallace. He was fifth with a time of 17:58.38.
