The Athens Bulldogs celebrated the start of the 2021 baseball season with a victory.
Athens held off the Gallia Academy Blue Devils 6-5 on Tuesday at Rannow Field.
The victory allows the Bulldogs to open the season at 1-0.
The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but was moved up a day in order to take advantage of Tuesday's sunny weather.
Tanner McCune celebrated by going yard in the opener. He hit a two-run shot in the fifth inning that gave Athens a 6-2 advantage.
McCune finished 3 for 3 on the day with a run and two RBIs.
The Blue Devils scored three runs in the top of the seventh, but Will Matters was able to close the door.
Matters pitched the final three innings for Athens to earn the save. He struck out two batters, walking two. He was charged with three runs on two hits.
Cameron Niese started on the mound for Athens and was the winning pitcher. His outing covered four innings, and he allowed only one hit. Both of the runs against him were earned, as he struck out five and walked four.
Athens opened up with a strong start, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Gallia Academy (0-2) answered with two runs in the top of the second, but the score remained the same until McCune's fifth-inning blast.
Matters was also 2 for 4 at the plate with a walk and a run scored. Peyton Gail added a single, while Will Ginder drew a walk, scored two runs and had an RBI. Niese and Levi Neal had RBIs, while Niese and Derrick Welsh each scored a run.
Colton Roe started for the Blue Devils and took the loss, pitching only 1-3 of an inning. He walked three batters. Maddux Canden came on in relief and pitched 5 innings, allowing five hits and two runs.
Canden also had a hit and two RBIs, while Beau Johnson had a hit and run scored.
Athens will return to action on Thursday with a non-league game at Logan, before trailing to Waterford on Friday.
