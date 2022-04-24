ZANESVILLE — The Athens tennis team won a tri-mach on Saturday against Zanesville and Logan.
The Bulldogs were 3-2 winners against Zanesville, and 5-0 victors in the matches against Logan.
Ben Castelino split his pair of singles matches. He won against Logan, 6-2, 6-1 before losing to Zanesville, 6-4, 6-0.
Luke Frost earned two singles wins on the day for Athens. He won his match against Zanesville 6-1, 6-3, also cruising past Logan 6-0, 6-0.
Charlie Kohn also had a pair of victories on the day in singles competition. He beat Zanesville 6-1, 6-1, also beating Logan 6-2, 6-2.
Athens' top doubles team of Jay Choi and Jake McCarthy split their matches. They fell to Zanesville 6-4, 6-3 in a close match, also beating Logan's top doubles team 6-1, 6-0.
Athens' team of Nico Barr and Jackson Owens were 6-1, 6-0 winners in a doubles match against Logan. Barr and Andy Pagan teamed up for a 6-1, 6-0 doubles win against Zanesville.
In an extra match, Owens and Adam Porterfield were 3-2, 3-0 winners in a doubles' match against Logan.
