The Athens tennis team wrapped up the regular season, as the postseason awaits.
The Bulldogs lost at Vinton County, 3-2, on Wednesday in the regular season finale.
In first single, Athens junior Rachel Strickland earned a 6-1, 6-2 win over Vinton County's Jailyn Smith.
The Vikings got the win in the second singles match. Lindsay Riddle was a 6-4, 6-4 winner over Athens freshman Vlada Kiryukhin.
Athens got its second win in the third singles match. Senior Alison North won, 6-4, 6-4 over the Vikings' Mia Johnson.
Vinton County won both doubles matches. Rylee Ousley and Rylee Sprague defeated Athens' team of Xan Jordan and Audrey Tompkins, 6-2, 6-3, in first doubles.
The Vikings team of Emily Rutherford and Brynn Steele won a three-set match against Athens' Katie Mosher and Kylie Snider, 2-6, 6-1, 7-5.
Athens also lost a close 3-2 match at Chillicothe's Yoctangee Park on Tuesday.
Anna Chen had a medical forfeit in the first set of the first singles' match, with Chillicothe's Abbey Simms Clark taking the win.
The Cavaliers' Bella Flores was a 6-0, 6-0 winner over Strickland in second singles.
Kiryukhin competed in third singles for Athens, falling to Chillicothe's Haley Laughlin 6-1, 6-0.
Athens won both doubles' match. Jordan and and Tompkins were 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 winners against Chillicothe's team of Judea Hardring and Aiha Kawazoe.
Mosher and Snider won in second doubles, 6-4, 6-2 against the Cavaliers' Taysia Yusuf and Avery Miller.
Athens began the week by hosting senior night on Monday against Lancaster. The Bulldogs honored seniors Anna Chen, Destiny Chiki, Xan Jordan, Katie Mosher, Alison North and Audrey Tompkins.
Lancaster won the match, 5-0.
In first singles, Thomas was a 6-0, 6-0 winner against Chen.
Second singles saw Ward defeat Athens' Strickland, 6-1, 6-2.
Robinson defeated Kiryukhin in third singles, 6-1, 6-1.
The first doubles match went to Lancaster's Sheets and Gagne, 6-0, 6-0 against Jordan and Tompkins.
The second doubles match was won by Watson and Green, who were 6-1, 6-0 winners against Athens' Snyder and Mosher.
The sectional tournament will begin on Monday in Portsmouth. Chen is a No. 2 seed in the singles bracket.
