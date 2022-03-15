After a two-year pause, the Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis returns for the 19th Annual Ohio vs. West Virginia Basketball Classic scheduled for Friday, April 1, at Parkersburg South High School.
The girls game is slated to tip at 5:30 p.m. with the boys following at approximately 7:30 p.m. Skills competitions will be conducted at halftime of each game, including the boys slam-dunk contest and the 3-Point Shootouts. Senior players from across Ohio and West Virginia have been nominated to play in the games.
Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time. Funds from the games are sent to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation through the local Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis organization.
Coaching the Ohio Girls will be Brett Jones from Vinton County. On their way to an 18-5 season in this first season as the head coach, the Lady Vikings won their conference championship, a Sectional Championship, and finished as District Runner-Ups. Coach Jones spent the previous six seasons as an assistant at Vinton County, helping their teams to an 114-32 record and a State Runner-Up finish. This will be Coach Jones first time coaching in the BACF game.
The Ohio Boys will be coached by Caldwell’s Clint Crane. In his 7th season, the Redskins finished with an impressive 18-6 mark. Caldwell finished 3rd in the OVAC 2A Tournament before falling in the Sectional Championship game. This will be Coach Crane’s first time coaching in the BACF game.
The WV Girls will be coached by Gilmer County’s Amy Chapman. Coach Chapman’s Lady Titans enter the 2022 WV Class A State Tournament as the #1 seed, boasting a 22-2 record. They have finished runner-up in the LKC Night of Champions to Parkersburg Catholic each of the past 4 seasons after winning the State Championship in 2016. Coach Chapman has been at Gilmer County for the past 15 years and won the WV Class A Championship in 2016. Although the game was eventually canceled, Chapman was selected to be an Assistant Coach in last year’s McDonald’s All-American Game. This will be Chapman’s 3rd stint on the bench in the BACF Basketball Games, she was head coach in the 2014 and 2017 games with a 1-1 record in those games.
The WV Boys will be led by St. Mary’s Mark Barnhart. The veteran Blue Devil’s boss has compiled a 259-184 record, winning Regional Championships in 2009, 20012 (State Runner-Up), and 2019. Coach Barnhart was selected as the LKC Coach of the Year in 2012 and 2022. St. Marys is 21-2 this season hosting a Class AA Regional Co-Final with a state-birth on the line later this week. This will be Barnhart’s 2nd time coaching the WV BACF Boys team, losing in a 113-111 thriller in 2017.
