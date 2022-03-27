The Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis rages on with the return of the 19th Annual OH vs. WV Basketball Classic on Friday, April 1 at Parkersburg South High School.
The series pits seniors from Ohio and West Virginia in both boys and girls basketball games. The evening will start with a girls game at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys contest at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and available at the door. All proceeds benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
The WV Boys will be coached by Mark Barnhart from St. Marys, who returns for his second appearance coaching the WV All-Stars. Captains for the WV team this year will be Grant Barnhart (St. Marys, 6’-4”, G/F) and Ashton Mooney (Parkersburg South, 6’-0”, PG). The rest of the Mountaineer squad will include Tyler Lanham (Wood County Christian, 6’-0”, G); Gavin Bosgraf (Williamstown, 6’-1”, F); Bryson Singer (Parkersburg, 6’-3”, F); Brandon Lawhon (St. Marys, 5’-10”, G); Trevor Williamson (Magnolia, 6’-2”, PG); Brady McMullen (Parkersburg South, 6’-1”, G); Waylon Moore (St. Marys, 5’-10”, F); Sammy McCale (Parkersburg, 6’-0”, PG); Caleb Strode (Tyler Consolidated, 6’-1”, F); and Ashton Miller (Ravenswood, 6’-3”).
The OH Boys will be coached by Caldwell’s Clint Crane, who makes his first appearance coaching in the BACF games. Captains for the OH Boys team this year will be Brayden Sallee (Warren, 6’-4”, F) and Blake Guffey (Trimble, 6’-1”, F). The rest of the Buckeye squad will include Tanner Bills (Frontier, 6’-0” G); Drew Carter (Nelsonville-York, 6’-0”, G); Tegan Meyers (Logan, 6’-2”, G); Jett Lori (Caldwell, 6’-1”, G); Mat Kowalsky (Caldwell, 6’-6”, F); Bradyen Hammond (South Galia, F, 6’-6”); Tyler Kytta (Marietta, 6’-3”, F); Cade Anderson (Southern, 5’-9”, G); Dennis Pettey (Warren, 6’-1”, SG); Colin Janes (Morgan, 6’-4”, F).
The WV Girls will be coached by Amy Chapman from Gilmer County, who returns for her third appearance coaching the WV All-Stars. Captains for the WV team this year will be Leslie Huffman (Parkersburg Catholic, 5’-10”, PG) and Josie Montgomery (Calhoun, 5’-8”, G). The rest of the Mountaineer squad will include Taylor McHenry (Gilmer County, 5’-7”, G); Lainie Ross (Parkersburg Catholic, 5’-10”, F); Carrah Ferguson (Gilmer County, 5’-7”, G); Savannah Cunningham (Calhoun, 5’-5”, PG); Hannah Wingrove (Parkersburg South, 5’-9”, F); Emma Taylor (Gilmer County, 5’-6”, G); Lakyn Joy (Williamstown, 5’-3”, G); Caleigh Phillips (Tyler Consolidated, 5’-7”, G); Josey Moore (St. Marys, 5’-6”, G); Skylar Bosley (Parkersburg South, 5’-7”, G).
The OH Girls will be coached by Vinton County’s Brett Jones, who makes his first appearance coaching in the BACF games. Captains for the OH Girls team this year will be Hannah Archer (Fort Frye, 5’-9”, G) and Abbey Smith (Warren, 6’-0”, C). The rest of the Buckeye squad will include Ella Guthrie (Logan, 5’-9”, G); Lilly Franchino (Waterford, 5’-3”, PG); Brooklin Harris (Logan, 5’-6”, G); Tegan Bartoe (Vinton County, 5’-8”, PG); Allison Egnot (Caldwell, 5’-4”, G); Sheridan Archer (Caldwell, 6’-1”, C); Mackenzie Dalton (Fort Frye 5’-2”, PG); Mallory Hawley (Meigs, 5’-10”, SF).
West Virginia holds a 12-6 edge in the annual boys rivalry. In 2019, Ohio dominated with a 148-107 victory behind MVP Tanner Holden’s (Wheelersburg/Wright State) event record 37 points. WV was just 25-111 on 3-Point Field Goal attempts in that game.
The girls 3-point contest will take place at halftime of the boys game.
The girls series is tied at 9-9 between the two states after Ohio’s 71-62 win in 2019. Rachel Richardson (Alexander) was the Ohio MVP with 16 points and Parkersburg’s Shay-Lee Kirby led all scores as the WV MVP with 24 points.
Question about the games can be directed to Game Director Bill Camp at 304-483-8922.
