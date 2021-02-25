STEWART — The Trimble Tomcats brought back just two starters from last season's 22-win squad that advanced all the way to the regional tournament.
Even with new faces in the starting lineup, the current group of Tomcats were able to accomplish something last season's team fell just short of doing.
Trimble won its Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division showdown on Wednesday at Federal Hocking's McInturf Gymnasium.
The Tomcats are the outright TVC-Hocking champions for 2021, a year after relinquishing that crown to Federal Hocking.
"Having nothing but juniors, we lost eight very good seniors last year that probably taught these juniors the ropes on the way that Trimble basketball is supposed to be played," Trimble head coach Howie Caldwell said. "Man, have we grown. We have grown tremendously. It was a great team win."
The TVC-Hocking championship is the fifth in seven seasons at Trimble for Caldwell, with four of those titles coming outright.
The Lancers (14-4, 9-2 TVC-Hocking) were playing for the sixth time in the last six days, and were trying to repeat as league champions by forging a tie with the Tomcats.
Federal Hocking never led after the opening minutes of the first quarter, and ultimately wasn't able to erase a 22-point first-half deficit.
"They out-worked us," Federal Hocking coach Jonathan Thompson said. "They beat us on the defensive end. They beat us on the offensive end. They out-rebounded us. It really boils down to that simple, they worked harder than we did. They were able to come out on top."
While the Tomcats had to reload with some new faces this season, it helps that one of the returning starters is 6-foot-1 junior Blake Guffey.
A three-year starter and career thousand-point scorer, Guffey turned in another brilliant night, scoring 29 points on 12 of 22 shooting.
"He's so strong," Caldwell said. "He doesn't get that strength just by a jeanie or something like that. He works very hard for his strength. There was a couple plays that he had tonight, he was a man among boys."
Guffey led Trimble with 11 rebounds, adding three steals and two assists. He had 14 points in the first half, and 15 more in the second half.
"He works hard," Thompson said. "He has a motor on him. He doesn't quit for 32 minutes. He crashes the boards. He gets loose balls. Hats off to him. I love the way he plays."
All of the Tomcats' new starters showed how much they've progressed this season against the Lancers. Point guard Austin Wisor had 16 points and a game-high seven assists.
Bryce Downs was active in the post with 15 points on 6 of 10 shooting, to go with seven rebounds. Tucker Dixon had eight points, four assists and two steals.
Tyler Weber, a returning starter from last year, added six points, four steals and four assists.
Those efforts helped Trimble build a 20-point halftime lead.
The Tomcats (17-3, 12-0 TVC-Hocking) built that cushion at first thanks to a 14-0 run that allowed them to lead 26-11 after Wisor assisted on a Downs' basket with 6:35 left in the first half.
The Lancers pulled within nine points before the Tomcats hit another big run centered around a pair of Wisor 3-pointers.
His first 3 gave Trimble a 31-17 lead, with Thompson being whistled for a technical foul immediately afterwards.
Guffey split a pair of free throws, and Trimble got the ball back.
A patient possession resulted in another Wisor 3-pointer.
What was essentially a seven-point possession gave Trimble a 35-17 advantage. A 13-0 run gave the Tomcats their biggest lead of the night at 39-17 after Guffey scored on a drive late in the second quarter.
"I thought the first half we played truly, truly outstanding," Caldwell said.
The Lancers made their run in the third quarter, fueled by Elijah Lucas and Nathaniel Massie.
Overall, Federal Hocking had a 25-8 surge — with Lucas and Massie accounting for all 25 points — to trail just 47-42 after Lucas buried a left-wing 3-pointer with 1:40 left in the third quarter.
"I told them to play free, quit worrying about so much stuff," Thompson said. "We had a lot of things we felt not in our favor. Just free up, quit worrying about the things we can't control and play like we know how."
The Tomcats were able to stop the Lancers' momentum before the third quarter came to an end. Dixon's assist to Downs gave Trimble back a 49-42 advantage.
Dixon also assisted on a Guffey basket, allowing Trimble to take a 52-42 lead going to the fourth.
Trimble had withstood Federal Hocking's run, as the Lancers never got closer than eight points in the fourth quarter.
"We knew they were going to come back, play with a vengeance," Caldwell said. "We weathered the storm. Federal Hocking has a very nice club. Very pleased with the win."
Trimble went ahead 56-42 early in the fourth after Weber's steal and assist led to a transition lay-in for Guffey.
The Lancers rallied to within 56-48 after Andrew Airhart's basket, but Dixon scored on a drive to the basket with 6:08 left and Trimble's lead was double figures the rest of the way.
"Tucker came down and hit a layup over the front of the rim, which we never teach, but that was a huge, huge bucket," Caldwell said. "I thought if we kept it right around 10, then we could slow the game down."
Lucas had a big night for the Lancers, scoring 27 points on 11 of 20 shooting. He made four 3-pointers, grabbing six rebounds and blocking two shots.
"I kind of had a feeling in the locker room he was going to step up, ready to play," Thompson said. "He had a look in his eye that he was ready to go."
Massie added 17 points for Federal Hocking, 13 coming in the third quarter. Airhart added seven points, while Collin Jarvis had six points and three assists.
Each team will now focus its attention on the postseason tournament, as Trimble and Federal Hocking host sectional finals on Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Tomcats play No. 15 seed Paint Valley, which defeated No. 18 Clay 50-45 on Wednesday.
"The first half, I thought we played really, really well," Caldwell said. "If we can continue to do that, who knows what can happen."
The Lancers will host No. 14 Green, which was a 61-56 winner over No. 19 Southern on Wednesday.
Federal Hocking has had a touch stretch between being quarantined three times this season, then squeezing six makeup games into less than a week. The Lancers lost twice to the Tomcats during the regular season, but a third meeting could happen if both teams can advance to a district final.
Healing up and moving onto the postseason is the sole focus now for the Lancers.
"We absolutely have to refocus after tonight," Thompson said. "Got to try and take care of our bodies the best we can. We have bumps and bruises and swelling. Got to somehow figure that out and prepare for — we just found out we're playing Green — so we have to be ready. They're coming to our house on Saturday."
Trimble 74, Federal Hocking 64
Trimble;19;20;13;22;—;74
Federal Hocking;11;8;23;22;—;64
TRIMBLE 74 (17-3, 12-0 TVC-Hocking)
Tucker Dixon 4 0-0 8, Blake Guffey 12 5-9 29, Tyler Weber 2 2-2 6, Austin Wisor 6 2-2 16, Bryce Downs 6 3-5 15, William Freeborn 0 0-1 0, Clarence Jones 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 30 12-19 74; 3-point field goals: 2 (Wisor 2)
FEDERAL HOCKING 64 (14-4, 9-2 TVC-Hocking)
Tariq Cottrill 0 0-0 0, Hunter Smith 2 0-0 5, Wes Carpenter 1 0-0 2, Nathaniel Massie 7 2-3 17, Elijah Lucas 11 1-1 27, Lane Smith 0 0-0 0, Collin Jarvis 2 2-2 6, Tyler Rogers 0 0-0 0, Andrew Airhart 3 0-0 7, Mitchell Roush 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 26 5-6 64; 3-point field goals: 7 (Lucas 4, Hunter Smith, Massie, Airhart 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Trimble 30-58 (.517), 3-point field goals 2-5 (.400), Federal Hocking 26-56 (.464), 3-point field goals 7-24 (.292); Free throws — Trimble 12-19 (.632), Federal Hocking 5-6 (.833); Rebounds — Trimble 34 (Guffey 11), Federal Hocking 26 (Massie, Lucas 6 apiece); Assists — Trimble 17 (Wisor 7), Federal Hocking 10 (Carpenter 3); Blocks — Trimble 1, Federal Hocking 5 (Lucas 2); Turnovers — Trimble 11, Federal Hocking 14; Steals — Trimble 12 (Weber 4), Federal Hocking 5 (Hunter Smith 2); Team fouls — Trimble 11, Federal Hocking 17; JV game — Trimble 42, Federal Hocking 38.
