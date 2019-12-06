ROCK SPRINGS — The Meigs boys’ basketball team is hoping that the upcoming 2019-20 season looks a lot like the end of the last one.
The Marauders finished the 2018-19 campaign as one of the hottest teams in the area, winning 10 of their final 12 contests, pulling off an upset or two, and taking top-seeded Wheelersburg to the limit before losing in the sectional final, 35-28.
An encore won’t be easy. Four key players from that team — Zach Bartrum, Cole Betzing, Cooper Darst and Nick Lilly — have graduated. What remains is a lineup that, while boasting a good combination of size and speed, is filled with ex-role players and new faces that must somehow replace what was lost.
“Those were some pretty substantial seniors,” admitted Jeremy Hill, in his second year at the team’s helm. “Replacing them will be a tall task. But, by the end of last season, we could play with anyone, and all of our players, even the underclassmen, played a part in that.
“The difference was, by then, everyone had bought into the program.”
Hill’s program, in a nutshell, is that defense creates offense. So, expect his team to continue applying pressure and play fast, fast, fast once it gets into transition.
“We want to force people to have to handle the ball, to try to take us off the dribble, and to make people make mistakes,” he said. “Of course, to do that, your man-to-man rotations have to be flawless, so we’re working on those. On offense, we have to try to get the ball to the rim, which will allow us to kick it out to our shooters. With our size, we fully expect to see a lot of zone, so we’ll have to work hard on an offense to counter.”
Meigs’ size begins with 6’5” senior Bobby Musser and 6’3” junior Wyatt Hoover, who will begin the campaign on opposite blocks, with sophomore Morgan Roberts, who stands 6’3” and is presumably still growing, waiting in the wings to spell them off the bench.
“Bobby, especially, gives people fits with his size, and his work ethic is second-to-none,” said Hill. “Wyatt is athletic and very strong. He plays great interior defense — he might be our best defender overall — and he’s a superior rebounder, which is going to be critical on this team.”
Make no mistake, though, the Marauders’ strength is still going to be their perimeter game, which is spearheaded by shooting guard Weston Baer, a senior who Hill calls “one of the best scorers in southeast Ohio.
“”He’s hit close to 50 percent from long distance for his career,” Hill said. “He’s already surpassed 1,000 points and is fully capable of hitting the 1,600 mark before it’s all said and done.”
Joining Baer outside are a couple of classmates, Cameron Burnem and Cory Cox, and Coulter Cleland, a sophomore, giving Hill a plethora of weapons from beyond the arc.
“All three of them are decent 3-point shooters,” said Hill. “[Cox] has been a nice pickup; he hasn’t played for a few years, and [Cleland] has shown a real knack for being able to get to the rim. He can shoot with anyone in the league.
“We really feel that our success on offense is going to be all about getting Weston and Coulter the maximum amount of scoring opportunities,” he added. “That means everyone else has to chip in, not only with scoring, but with rebounds, hustle, and other intangibles. We don’t want teams to be able to shut down our best options.”
Hill complete his roster with his two best junior varsity players from a season ago — junior Zach Searles and sophomore Caleb Burnem — and a pair of freshmen, Brody Butcher and Ethan Stewart. He said he expects all four to be able to fill a role and to contribute an ever-increasing amount of minutes as the calendar wears on.
And, if there’s ever any confusion as to what Hill considers to be a successful season, he has it boiled down to a fairly simple essence.
“We have a little numerical motto that we’re fond of using around here,” he smiled. “It’s ‘4-5-8-11.’ The first was our place in the league; the second, our number of league losses; then, our seed in the tournament; and, finally, our losses overall. We remind ourselves of all of them because our goal is to improve on each one.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.