The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes are missing a big part of the puzzle, but they showed on Monday that a balanced lineup is still in place.
The Buckeyes got contributions up and down their starting lineup, leading to a 66-48 victory at Athens High School's McAfee Gymnasium.
The win ended a two-game losing streak for Nelsonville-York — which had lost at Belpre on Saturday — and marked the team's first win since the season-ending injury to junior point guard Mackenzie Hurd.
The Buckeyes (3-2, 1-1 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) placed four players in double figures, as their startling lineup produced all but four of their points.
"I think that's the way we have to be," Nelsonville-York coach Bobby Cassady said. "We can't just rely on one person to fill Mack's shoes. It's got to be a total effort, everyone stepping up. I was pretty pleased with the effort overall tonight."
The stat line of the night belonged to senior Ashleigh Cantrell. She did a little bit of everything with 16 points, 12 rebounds, seven steals, five assists and two blocked shots.
Cassady said that's always been the case for the Buckeyes' most experienced player, as Cantrell has played a varsity role since her freshman season.
"I don't think a lot of spectators understand what she does on the court," he said. "She does a lot of good things. I think you really have to know the game of basketball to understand all the little things she does. She uses her body really well. She has a great attitude."
Freshman guard Airah Lavy also stepped up with another big game, leading the Buckeyes in scoring with 17 points. She made a trio of 3-pointers, as she's led N-Y in scoring in the last three games without Hurd.
Lavy has scored 52 points in the previous three games, and is averaging 17.0 points per game through her first six varsity games.
Sophomore Alivia Speelman contributed 12 points, four rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals for N-Y, while sophomore Brooklyn Richards had 10 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Cayleigh Dupler, another sophomore, scored seven points to go with five rebounds, three steals and three assists.
The Buckeyes become a younger squad without Hurd, as they now start three sophomores and a freshman to go along with Cantrell, but the group took a big step forward against Athens.
"I was glad to see Alivia step up and take the ball to the rim some," Cassady said. "I thought Ashleigh was more aggressive and Airah made some shots. Brooklyn always hustles and Cayleigh is doing her job too. Just an all-around good team effort."
While Nelsonville-York is settling into a new lineup, Athens (1-4, 0-2 TVC-Ohio) has had to juggling lineups so far this season.
Junior Harper Bennett made a return to the starting lineup on Monday after a two-game absence, but Athens was without regulars Bailey Cordray-Davis and Emily Zuber against the Buckeyes.
It's left first-year head coach Phil Koska searching for continuity.
"We are just trying to figure out a lineup that works and to get through a game," he said. "It's a struggle when you get players going down and trying to get upperclassmen to step up and they're figuring out roles and everything."
Athens had three players in double figures, led by guard Kesi Federspiel. She had an all-around solid game with 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
Haylie Mills added 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, while Kianna Benton had 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks.
Athens did made seven 3-pointers in the game, three each by Federspiel and Benton. Koska said it's the kind of long-range results he envisions the Bulldogs getting, it just didn't click consistently enough against N-Y.
"Our offense is designed for layups or 3s," Koska said. "When things go right, we get both. I felt like we weren't attacking the bucket tonight like I had planned. I looked up and I believe in the whole second half it was 2-0 in foul calls. So that just means that we're not doing our job of getting to the rack and getting those layups."
The Bulldogs did in fact only attempt two free throws in the game, compared to an 8 of 12 effort at the line for the Buckeyes.
Athens was also guilty of 28 turnovers, compared to 14 for Nelsonville-York. The Bulldogs were hanging tough early before the turnovers helped lead to a Buckeye run.
Annika Benton's 3-pointer with 5:50 left in the first half pulled Athens to within 21-16.
Lavy answered with a 3-pointer on the other end, on a feed from Cantrell, starting a big Buckeyes' run.
N-Y scored 16 unanswered points, leading 34-16 after Lavy's steal and fast-break lay-in. It was 37-16 after Speelman's 3-pointer.
"They started pressuring us and we mentally had a lapse there," Koska said. "We broke down and I think that we were just tired."
Overall, it was a 20-5 run to close the half for the Buckeyes, who led 41-21 after Cantrell's jumper.
"They (Athens) were hanging around for a while then when the halftime buzzer rang, I looked at the score and I had no idea it was 20 (points) honestly," Cassady said. "It felt like a lot closer game to me, but we did end with a good run. We were able to sustain that the rest of the game."
Nelsonville-York's largest lead came at 25 points, 51-26, after a third-quarter 3-pointer by Lavy.
Athens did win the third quarter 14-13, thanks to two 3-pointers by Federspiel, and another 3 by Kianna Benton.
The Bulldogs never got closer than 16 points in the fourth quarter, as Nelsonville-York won its 11th consecutive game against Athens. Cassady improved to 9-0 as a head coach against the Bulldogs.
Athens will travel to River Valley on Thursday before hosting Gallia Academy on Saturday afternoon as the Bulldogs try and continue to get back to full force.
"It's a struggle and we have to learn how to get through it," Koska said. "They'll fight through it and try to comeback and get another win Thursday night at River Valley."
After hosting Alexander in a makeup game on Wednesday, the Buckeyes host Meigs on Thursday in what is a busy week of TVC-Ohio games. It gives N-Y a chance to continue to figure out how it will play with its new lineup as well.
"I thought we had pretty good rotations on everything," Cassady said of his defense. "Still need to finish a little better, but the effort was there and that's the main thing."
Nelsonville-York 66, Athens 48
Nelsonville-York;17;24;13;12;—;66
Athens;13;8;14;13;—;48
NELSONVILLE-YORK 66 (3-2, 1-1 TVC-Ohio)
Ashleigh Cantrell 6 3-3 16, Cayleigh Dupler 3 0-0 7, Brooklyn Richards 3 4-6 10, Alivia Speelman 5 1-3 12, Airah Lavy 7 0-0 17, Kalina Hernandez 2 0-0 4, Emma Fields 0 0-0 0, Bianca Gerity 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Gerity 0 0-0 0, Haleigh Rutter 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 26 8-12 66; 3-point field goals: 6 (Lavy 3, Cantrell, Dupler, Speelman 1 apiece)
ATHENS 48 (1-4, 0-2 TVC-Ohio)
Harper Bennett 0 0-0 0, Karma Fugate 2 0-0 4, Kesi Federspiel 6 1-1 16, Kianna Benton 4 0-0 11, Haylie Mills 5 0-0 10, MJ Knapp 0 0-0 0, Annika Benton 3 0-1 7, Annie Moulton 0 0-0 0, Destiny Chiki 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 20 1-2 48; 3-point field goals: 7 (Federspiel, Kianna Benton 3 apiece, Annika Benton 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Nelsonville-York 26-67 (.388), 3-point field goals 6-18 (.333); Athens 20-65 (.307), 3-point field goals 7-26 (.269); Free throws — Nelsonville-York 12-21 (.571), Athens 1-2 (.500); Rebounds — Nelsonville-York 40 (Cantrell 12), Athens 47 (Bennett, Mills 7 apiece); Assists — Nelsonville-York 12 (Cantrell 5), Athens 11 (Bennett 5); Blocks — Nelsonville-York 8 (Speelman 3), Athens 6 (Federspiel, Kianna Benton, Mills 2 apiece); Turnovers — Nelsonville-York 14, Athens 28; Steals — Nelsonville-York 21 (Cantrell 7), Athens 5 (Fugate 2); Team fouls — Nelsonville-York 8, Athens 9; JV game — Nelsonville-York 32, Athens 16.
