NELSONVILLE — One of the most dynamic players in the area, senior outside hitter Mackenzie Hurd, is likely to lead the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes in kills during most games this season.
Hurd has plenty of help though, and that was on display Tuesday against the Athens Bulldogs.
The Buckeyes had contributions up and down the roster, leading to a 3-1 win (25-23, 25-23, 23-25, 25-17) over the Bulldogs inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
Hurd, a four-year starter, led Nelsonville-York in both kills (14) and assists (15).
Ryleigh Giffin, Brooklyn Richards, Chloe Lehman, Paige Rutter and Macey Call all made contributions offensively as well.
"We really need to rely on someone other than Mack, and Chloe and Ryleigh when we're hitting to take some of the blockers off of those girls," Dicken said. "Brooklyn and Paige both stepped up big."
Lehman had eight kills and two aces, receiving plenty of attention from Athens' defense.
"They had a triple block on her for most of the night," Dicken said. "She was being triple blocked and she still put down quite a few kills."
Richards and Giffin each had six kills, with Giffin also handing out 13 assists. Rutter and Call each had two kills apiece.
It was enough to hold off Athens (4-2, 1-1 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division). The Bulldogs only lost by two points in each of the first two sets before taking the third set.
Nelsonville-York (3-2, 1-1 TVC-Ohio) was able to gain some separation from Athens in the fourth set.
Tied at 11-11 in the fourth set, Giffin had a kill that would put N-Y ahead for good. The lead was 15-11 after Call's block at the net, and 18-13 after a Hurd kill.
"Experience is probably what led us to not panicking in the fourth set," Dicken said. "We've been in a lot of close games this season. The experience worked against us at Vinton County. I think it worked in our favor tonight against Athens."
The Bulldogs got as close as down 18-16 after consecutive kills by Greta Gunderson.
Hurd and Richards followed with kills to slow Athens' momentum, and the Buckeyes eventually went ahead 21-16 after Lehman's block at the net.
Hurd served up the final point, an ace that fell to the court against Athens' defense to allow the Buckeyes to gain the win without having to see a fifth set.
"I told them in the timeout, we've been in this position a lot this year," Dicken said. "We've been in tight games. It's time to come out on top of one of them and that's exactly what they did."
The Bulldogs have enjoyed a solid start to the season, and were in a position to win in every set. They trailed 23-21 in the third set, but got up off the mat to avoid a sweep.
Haylie Mills and Harper Bennett each picked up kills to force a 23-23 tie. Layken Mullins won a ball at the net for a 24-23 lead, then Bennett put down a kill to win the set, and extend the match.
"They just kind of kicked it in and stopped making some of the mistakes that they were making in the other games," Athens coach Ali Koga said.
The Bulldogs just weren't able to win enough of those toss-up points in the first two sets. They led 22-19 in the first set after Kesi Federspiel's ace.
Nelsonville-York stormed back behind Abby Riffle's serving. Her consecutive aces tied the match at 22-22, and the Buckeyes eventually had the early momentum swing go in their favor with the 25-23 win.
"We preach to stay confident, not cocky," Dicken said. "That's kind of our motto for this season, is to be confident every time we walk in the gym against anyone, but not over confident. I think they knew that we'd been in tight games before. We were prepared to come back."
Athens nearly had the comeback go in its favor in the second set.
Nelsonville-York led 24-19 after an Athens attack error.
Mills recorded a kill for Athens, and Grace Reed went back to the service line. Gunderson had a pair of kills, the second pulling the Bulldogs to within 24-23 and forcing Dicken to use a timeout.
A service error out of the timeout ended the set however, and allowed Nelsonville-York to lead 2-0 in the match.
Athens is currently not having in-person school due to COVID. Koga said it's something that does have an impact on the players, who are currently home during the day.
"I actually think that negatively impacts their game a lot when they're not going to school during the day, and then they just have to start their day at 5 (o'clock)," she said. "They played so much better on Thursday (against Meigs) when they were in school."
Gunderson led Athens with 14 kills, while Ava Williams had 12 kills. Mills finished with eight kills, and Mullins dished out 34 assists.
"I think Ava did a better job of connecting," Koga said. "Greta had some big swings and Harper did a better job of connecting. It's just bringing it together, the defense and the offense, all on the same night."
The Bulldogs have the experience, and are led by six seniors. Koga said they have the pieces for a successful season.
"They are the leaders of this team," Koga said of the seniors. "They can make this whatever they want and there is a lot of potential in them. It's just, how bad do they want it? If they want to show up and make it happen, I think they do, it can be a really exciting season once we get all those things connected. But it's early. We still have the time to do it."
The Buckeyes return to the court on Thursday against Federal Hocking. They will look to continue their team play, with Lyndsey Spencer serving as another example.
Nelsonville-York was without the services of senior libero Ciara McKinney on Tuesday, but Spencer moved into the top defensive position flawlessly.
"Lyndsey stepped up big for us," Dicken said. "We obviously miss (McKinney), her senior leadership on the team, but Lyndsey Spencer really stepped up in the back row at that libero position and made some great plays for us."
