NELSONVILLE — Paige Tolson did her best to keep up, but the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes' attack proved to be too much.
The Buckeyes overcame an early deficit, leading to a 58-43 victory over visiting Federal Hocking on Saturday inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
The Lancers led 14-5 after one quarter, but N-Y won the final three frames, 53-29.
The Buckeyes move to 9-2 with the win.
Federal Hocking had a three-game win streak come to an end, as it falls to 4-6.
Tolson had a strong day, even in defeat. The junior scored 24 points, giving her 110 points in the Lancers' last four games.
Tolson had all 24 of her points in the opening three quarters, as she scored 17 of the Lancers' 18 points in the second and third quarters.
The Buckeyes were able to win the second quarter 18-8 to take a 23-22 lead into the break. N-Y pushed the lead out to 42-32 going to the fourth quarter.
Nelsonville-York had offensive balance. Grace Sinnott and Haley Hurd each scored 12 points to lead the way. Mackenzie Hurd added 10 points, and Alivia Speelman had nine points. Joscelyn Heller added six points, while Ashleigh Cantrell had four points. Cayleigh Dupler tallied three points, while Emma Fields scored two points, as all eight Buckeyes dented the scoring column.
Emma Beha added eight points for Federal Hocking, while Alexis Smith scored four points. Mia Basim and Kylie Tabler each scored three points, while Ava Tate scored a point.
