CENTENARY — The Athens Bulldogs won 17 games a season ago using a balanced lineup that didn't allow opposing defenses to focus on one particular player.
It was only one game, but Friday's season opener proved that the Bulldogs could follow a similar formula despite some new faces.
Athens received points from seven different players in a 64-55 win at Gallia Academy on Friday. Six players scored at least seven points, as the Bulldogs open the season 1-0.
Brayden Whiting led the way for Athens in the opener, scoring 15 points. He set the tone with nine first-quarter points, allowing Athens to lead 18-11.
Brayden Markins added 12 points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers for the 'Dogs. Nate Trainer also made two 3-pointers as part of a 10-point effort.
Will Matters helped Athens put the game away, making 5 of 6 fourth-quarter free throws. He also scored 10 points, seven coming in the fourth.
Isaiah Butcher tallied eight points, making 6 of 10 free throw attempts. Andrew Stephens scored seven points, while Reece Wallace added two points.
The Blue Devils (0-1) won the second quarter 20-11 to lead 31-29 at halftime.
Athens turned the tables by winning the third quarter 22-10 for a 51-41 advantage.
Logan Blouie led Gallia Academy with 16 points, making four 3-pointers. Isaac Clary added 10 points, while Damon Clemeans scored nine points.
Athens will have its home opener on Tuesday, as New Lexington travels to McAfee Gymnasium.
Athens 64, Gallia Academy 54
Athens;18;11;22;13;—;64
Gallia Academy;11;20;10;15;—;55
ATHENS 64 (1-0)
Andrew Stephens 3 0-0 7, Isaiah Butcher 1 6-10 8, Brayden Markins 4 2-2 12, Nate Trainer 4 0-0 10, Reece Wallace 1 0-0 2, Bryan McMillan 0 0-0 0, Brayden Whiting 6 2-2 15, Jack Cornwell 0 0-0 0, Joey Moore 0 0-0 0, Will Matters 2 5-6 10; TOTALS 21 15-20 64; 3-point field goals: 7 (Markins, Trainer 2 apiece, Stephens, Whiting, Matters 1 apiece)
GALLIA ACADEMY 55 (0-1)
Cooper Davis 3 1-1 7, Devin Lee 0 0-0 0, Reece Thomas 1 0-0 3, Logan Blouie 5 2-2 16, Ben Cox 2 2-2 7, Isaac Clary 4 2-2 10, Justin Wilcoxen 1 0-0 3, Damon Clemeans 4 1-2 9; TOTALS 20 8-9 55; 3-point field goals: 7 (Blouie 4, Thomas, Cox, Wilcoxen 1 apiece)
