STEWART — The Federal Hocking Lancers were able to grind out a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division win on Tuesday.
The Lancers pulled away for a 59-50 victory over the Belpre Golden Eagles inside McInturf Gymnasium.
Federal Hocking led 16-7 after one quarter, but saw Belpre force a 21-21 halftime tie.
The Lancers pushed ahead 34-30 after three quarters, then won the final frame 25-20 for the victory.
Federal Hocking improved to 2-0 in the TVC-Hocking, and 4-2 overall.
The Lancers had balance, with seven different players scoring points. Andrew Airhart was the leader against Belpre, as the sophomore scored 19 points.
Airhart started hot, scoring 10 points in the first quarter. He hit a trio of 3-pointers in the game.
Sophomore Tariq Cottrill also hit double figures with 12 points, making four 2-point field goals and four free throws.
Lane Smith added eight points, while Gage McVey scored seven points. Caden Chapman had six points, Tyler Rogers five points and Iden Miller two points.
Blake Church led Belpre (0-6, 0-2 TVC-Hocking) with 15 points. Jacob Smeeks added 11 points, while Matthew Deems scored seven points.
Federal Hocking travels on Friday to South Gallia in a TVC-Hocking game.
