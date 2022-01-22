STEWART — The Federal Hocking Lancers didn't miss a beat after being off of game action for nearly two weeks.
Federal Hocking rolled to a 68-48 victory over Southern on Friday inside McInturf Gymnasium.
The Lancers improved to 10-3 overall and 6-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Federal Hocking started quickly, leading 25-17 after one quarter and 45-23 at halftime. The lead grew to 59-31 going to the final quarter.
The Lancers put four players in double figures against the Tornadoes. Lane Smith led the way with 19 points, scoring nine points in the opening quarter. He made six 2-point field goals overall, two 3-pointers and a free throw.
Tyler Rogers added 14 points on seven 2-point field goals. Andrew Airhart had 12 points, scoring nine in the second quarter.
Caden Chapman chipped in 11 points, making four 2-point field goals and a 3-pointer.
Tariq Cotrill scored seve points, Gaige McVey three points and Iden Miller two points in the win.
Cade Anderson led Southern with 13 points, while Aiden Hill scored 12 points. Cruz Brinager added eight points.
