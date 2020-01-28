STEWART — Federal Hocking received contributions up and down the roster in a win over Southern.
The Lancers received scoring from eight different players in a 58-38 win over the Tornadoes in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game played in McInturf Gymnasium.
Alexis Smith led the way in the victory, as she scored 17 points. She scored 10 points in the opening quarter, as the Lancers established a lead.
Paige Tolson followed with 10 points, scoring six in the opening quarter. Kylie Tabler made a trio of 3-pointers for nine points.
Emma Beha added seven points for the Lancers, while Brooklyn Richards tallied six points. Lydia Beha scoured four points, Ava Tate three points and Courtney Clark two points.
Federal Hocking led 19-2 after one quarter, but Southern cut deficit to 31-21 going into halftime. The Lancers led 46-30 going to the fourth.
Kayla Evans and Jordan Hardwick led Southern by scoring 10 points apiece. Baylee Wolfe added eight points.
Federal Hocking improves to 9-9 with the win, including 9-5 in the TVC-Hocking.
Southern falls to 4-14 overall, and 1-12 in the TVC-Hocking.
