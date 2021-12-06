WELLSTON — The Alexander Spartans received scoring from seven different players, leading to a 56-34 win at Wellston High School on Monday.
Alexander improved to 3-2 overall, and 2-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Olivia Ohms led the scoring effort, totaling 16 points for Alexander. She made five 3-pointers, also adding a free throw.
Marlee Grinstead followed with 13 points, making all six of her free throws. Kara Meeks, playing her first game Nov. 22, hit double figures with 10 points.
Ava Hoffer added six points for Alexander, making three 2-point field goals. Trinity Daniels added five points, while Kaylee Johnson had four points. Monica Thompson added two points in the win.
Alexander gradually built up its lead against Wellston, going ahead 12-5 after one quarter and 27-15 at halftime. The Spartans' lead was 43-30 going to the fourth quarter.
Jenna Johnston led Wellston with 13 points. Lauren Cheatham added 10 points, while Madison Potts tallied nine points. Kimberly Aubrey scored two points to round out the Rockets' scoring.
Alexander returns home on Thursday, hosting the Athens Bulldogs in a TVC-Ohio game.
