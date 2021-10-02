NELSONVILLE — The Trimble Tomcats have a plethora of offensive options, and they were all on display on Saturday against Nelsonville-York.
The Tomcats had four players with at least seven kills, leading to a 3-0 victory (25-20, 25-23, 25-15) over the Buckeyes inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
The Buckeyes (13-4 overall) saw a four-game winning streak end, while the Tomcats (16-1) won for the 10th time in a row.
"Trimble is a very well-rounded team. They have a lot of weapons on offense," Nelsonville-York coach Wayne Dicken said.
The Tomcats beat the Buckeyes for the second time this season, as they also won in a sweep on Aug. 21.
Laikyn Imler had 24 kills in that win. Dicken said slowing the senior down was a key for the Buckeyes, but Imler had plenty of help in the rematch.
"We said we wanted to make sure that she doesn't feast on us," Dicken said. "I'm not sure how many she ended up with today. They're just a really well-rounded, well-coached team. They spread the ball around really well. They serve the ball well. It impacted us. They're an experienced team. That's what caught us today."
Imler still led the way on Saturday with 13 kills, adding two aces.
Another senior in Riley Campbell added 10 kills and two aces.
The emergence of sophomore Katelyn Coey gives the Tomcats another weapon.
Coey was recently moved up from the JV team and is becoming a force on the outside. She had eight kills against the Buckeyes.
"Coey just brings a spark to us that is a little bit different than even the seniors are used to," Trimble coach Shelly Lackey said. "She's going to hit it and she's going to get excited. It brings a different dynamic. She's doing well."
Coey led Trimble in kills in last Wednesday's big win over Fort Frye, the 12th ranked team in Division III.
"She hit .600," Lackey said. "It was crazy. The faster and the better the other team is, the better she plays."
Trimble also got its usual solid efforts from Adelynn Stevens (seven kills and an ace), Briana Orsborne (three aces, three kills) and Jacie Orsborne (35 assists, four aces, three kills).
Faith Handley added three aces for the Tomcats.
Mackenzie Hurd led the Buckeyes with six kills, while Chloe Lehman had four kills. Ryleigh Giffin had eight assists.
Nelsonville-York wasn't able to generate enough kill opportunities for its hitters with the blitz of big hits coming across the net from the Tomcats.
The Buckeyes were within 14-13 in the first set after a Hurd kill, but the Tomcats pulled away from there.
Imler and Campbell had consecutive kills for a 24-18 lead, eventually winning 25-20 after an N-Y service error.
The Buckeyes' best stretch came in the second set. They led 16-12 after Lehman got a block at the net, forcing Lackey to call a timeout.
The Tomcats had seven attack errors or net violations to that point in the set, a fact Lackey said she pointed out in the huddle.
"They were getting points on our errors," she said. "So you clean those up. You start getting some hits over and all of the sudden, things change. That's why I called that timeout."
The Buckeyes were still ahead 19-16 after a Hurd kill before the Tomcats took command.
Briana Orsborne served during a run that saw the Tomcats take the lead back. Imler's kill started a run of seven straight points, culminating in Briana Orsborne's ace for a 23-19 lead.
The Buckeyes got to within 24-23 on Brooklyn Richards' kill, but Coey had the final shot to give the Tomcats the win, and 2-0 lead.
Dicken said closing out opportunities late in sets is something the Buckeyes will continue to work on as the regular season progresses.
"We were up there against Vinton County, up 23-20, and we couldn't close it out," Dicken said. "19-16 today against Trimble and we couldn't hold onto a lead. I'm not sure if it's nerves or if it's experience, but it is frustrating and something we need to improve on coming into tournament time."
The Tomcats were in control the entire way in the third set, enjoying leads of 6-0 and eventually 19-8 after a Campbell kill.
The Buckeyes are on the road this week, against Alexander on Tuesday and River Valley on Thursday.
The Tomcats are at Southern on Tuesday before hosting South Webster on Wednesday.
The Jeeps are ranked No. 7 in Division IV, and were a regional finalist last season. They're a team the Tomcats could see later in the postseason.
"I am really excited," Lackey said. "Just because it makes you step up to that next level. Fort Frye is the same. Sports aside, life's hard and when you get to play in games like that, and you can prevail and overcome and mentally make a mistake and be like 'I don't care, it's just one point,' it prepares you for life. So I'm pretty pumped about it."
